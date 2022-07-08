Stockton man dies after his tent was allegedly set on fire

WEST POINT (CBS13) — Investigators seized nearly $5 million worth of marijuana from illegal grow sites across Calaveras County during the month of June, authorities said Monday.
The total estimated street value of the seized marijuana totaled $4,942,700, which included 4,192 growing plants and 196 pounds of processed marijuana from at least seven different addresses, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. See several photos from the grow sites below.
ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)
