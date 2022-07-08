ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton man dies after his tent was allegedly set on fire

abc10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man died after his tent was allegedly set on fire Thursday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were inside a tent at Airport Way and Mormon Slough in Stockton when their tent was set on fire....

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Ceres man shot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Ceres Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a call of someone being shot on the 900 block of Willow Lake Way. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot...
CERES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Victim in stable condition after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A gunshot wound victim was listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of School Street, OPD said. Officers responded to the area after getting a ShotSpotter notification and found the victim.
OAKLAND, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Debbie Lane Shooting Victim Remembered as Friend to All, Family Man

MODESTO – Michael Sullivan, or “Big Jesse” as he was affectionately known by those close to him, was a friend to all. That’s how many of his friends wanted him remembered as they gathered near his home on Debbie Lane Sunday trying to make sense of what happened to him.
MODE, IL
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Police#Crime Prevention#Firearms#Violent Crime#Advance Peace
sacpd.org

Officer-Involved Shooting Video Release – 5600 block of Gilgunn Way

To provide information quickly to our community, the Sacramento Police Department is releasing pertinent audio and video files from the July 2, 2022, officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way. This content consists of one narrated video, two body-worn camera videos, one in-car camera video, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland couple gets car back from tow company after deadly chase

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple who couldn't afford to pay a tow company to get their SUV back after a deadly chase in Oakland that killed their cousin finally got their Volkswagen Atlas back. Adante Pointer said that Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, were able...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects in Custody for a Shooting Incident on a BART Train

OAKLAND — Two suspects are in custody in connection with a recent shooting on a train departing from the West Oakland BART station. They were apprehended at the same station a few days later. The shooting occurred on the afternoon of June 25. One passenger sustained minor injuries, and...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc10.com

Man shot multiple times in Ceres

CERES, Calif. — A man was hospitalized in the early hours of Sunday morning after a shooting in Ceres. The Ceres Police Department said the shooting was reported on the 900 block of Willow Lake Way around 12:39 a.m. Arriving officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
CERES, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then began launching illegal fireworks and launched […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Second suspect identified in fatal stabbing incident

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a second suspect said to be involved in a Monday stabbing in East Palo Alto, thanks to newly acquired surveillance video. KRON On is streaming news live now The East Palo Alto Police Department first responded to reports of a stabbing on the 400 block of East […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man hit by car during Vallejo sideshow remains unconscious

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — 19-year-old Tyler Ingersoll is fighting for his life a week after he was hit by a car participating in an illegal sideshow in Vallejo. The young father of an 8-month-old suffered traumatic brain injuries and remains unconscious. KRON4 spoke with his mother and fiancé on Sunday. “Hard. It’s been hard,” members […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police: Homeless Woman Set Tent On Fire After Finding Boyfriend Inside With Another Woman

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they need the public’s help finding a suspect in a July 7 incident that ended with her boyfriend dying. On July 7, at 5:33 p.m., two people, a man, and a woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough when a suspect set the tent on fire. Stockton police confirmed late Friday afternoon that the suspect was a homeless woman and the two people inside the tent were her boyfriend with another woman. The suspect is accused of lighting the tent on fire after finding the two inside. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the suspect’s boyfriend did not survive. Stockton Police encourage anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearly $5M Worth Of Marijuana Seized From Illegal Grow Sites In Calaveras County

WEST POINT (CBS13) — Investigators seized nearly $5 million worth of marijuana from illegal grow sites across Calaveras County during the month of June, authorities said Monday. The total estimated street value of the seized marijuana totaled $4,942,700, which included 4,192 growing plants and 196 pounds of processed marijuana from at least seven different addresses, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. See several photos from the grow sites below. ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 9 - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 10- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy