A cursory Google into the claims and promises made by our outgoing PM during his tenure paints a fairly vivid picture of a man who has quite a laissez-faire attitude to the truth. Of course, we all knew this before he became prime minister; we have known it for years. So if you believe, as quaint as it sometimes seems, that character matters in politics, then what has materialised during the PM’s time in office was inevitable, even if you failed to register the background noise of collapsing scenery.I cannot help but wonder what it is about human beings...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO