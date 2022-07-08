ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

What To Do: BlobFest takes over Phoenixville again

downingtowntimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the most over-used and often incorrectly used worlds in the English language right now are “literally” and “unique.” “Literally” means “in a literal or strict sense” while “unique” means “being the only one of its kind.”....

downingtowntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

WITF

The historic Reading Railroad is planning a comeback

There is still no timeline or a price tag, but the mission to restore passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia has finally kicked into gear. The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, also known as SRPRA, held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon. “The first meeting was great. We accomplished a...
READING, PA
MyChesCo

West Chester Local Recognized as Philadelphia Titan100 — 23-Year-Old Thomas Padula

WEST CHESTER, PA — Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP has announced Thomas Padula, President, Padula Media as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8 th , 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly to change name

The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s NBC10 Hires Replacements for Meteorolologists Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei

NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia, PA-based TV station, following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei. The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Free Community Naloxone Training in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — Individuals, businesses, community organizations, restaurant and hospitality employees, and others interested in learning how to properly administer Naloxone to those experiencing a drug overdose can attend a free Community Naloxone Training on Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in West Chester, state Senator Carolyn Comitta said.
WEST CHESTER, PA
billypenn.com

This Indiana restaurant is entirely dedicated to Philly food, with hoagies leading the way

Born and raised in Pottstown, Kristina Mazza has spent the last 7 years teaching Indianapolis the word “hoagie.”. The Penn State alum relocated to Indiana 15 years ago, following in the footsteps of her parents, who made the same move. After several years managing an Indianapolis restaurant group, Mazza decided to start her own venture. Enter Hoagies & Hops, which aims to offer Hoosiers an authentic taste of Pennsylvania and the Philly region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Upcoming event to honor Chester County first responders

EXTON — Uwchlan Ambulance Corps will be honoring first responders this year with the Heroes and Horsepower event. This event will be held on Aug. 27 at Ludwig’s Corner Show Grounds to raise awareness and support for vital emergency services. The family-friendly event will feature a car show,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Housing activists set up new West Philly encampment, with over a dozen tents and a new slogan: ‘We ain’t going nowhere’

Affordable housing activists set up a new protest encampment in West Philadelphia over the weekend, with at least 15 tents so far taking over the lawn facing 40th Street at the University City Townhomes. The installation is part of a multi-group push to keep the 40-year-old residential complex from being sold and redeveloped.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Break
Politics
Mercury

‘Return on Environment’ study examines 46,000 acres of open space in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN — A study delving into open space in Montgomery County revealed a number of benefits of protecting more than 46,000 acres of land. “It’s a tool to hold up and say there (are) qualitative benefits to open space,” said Bill Hartman, open space section chief with the Montgomery County Planning Commission. “You can go out and gain respite, get exercise … but there are also definable, quantifiable benefits to protecting that open space and that’s all the more reason to protect it going forward.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

300 East Lincoln in Coatesville: Development Project Announcement

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville continues to grow and thrive with new development projects underway. The latest announcement was made on April 29, 2022, when Proudfoot Capital purchased 300 East Lincoln from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA). This project is sure to add value to the City and its residents.
COATESVILLE, PA
What Now Philadelphia

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Coming to Delaware

According to site plans filed in early March and obtained by What Now Philly, Cheddar’s will open in Newark’s Center Pointe Plaza at 1317 Churchmans Rd. Newark, DE 19713. What Now Philly reached out to Cheddar’s president John Wilkerson for comment on the franchise’s Newark debut, but received no feedback.
NEWARK, DE
Mercury

Several Chester County school districts to close this year for Diwali Day

Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania, including several in Chester County, will be closing schools for students on Oct. 24 to commemorate Diwali Day. Hindus are urging all public school districts and private-charter-independent-parochial schools in Pennsylvania to close on their most popular festival Diwali. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to One of the Region’s 13 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are Flying Off the Market

This four-bedroom, 2,329-square-foot home at 191 Shea Lane in Glenmoore is on the market for $539,00. Despite rising interest rates, declining inventory, and high home prices that are putting off some buyers, several ZIP Codes in the Philadelphia area are still seeing homes snatched off the market in record time, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

