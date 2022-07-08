ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capacitive humidity sensing properties of freestanding bendable porous SiO/Si thin films

By Soobin Park
Cover picture for the articleThe fabrication of freestanding bendable films without polymer substrates is demonstrated as a capacitive humidity-sensing material. The bendable and porous SiO2/Si films are simply prepared by electrochemical-assisted stripping, metal-assisted chemical etching, followed by oxidation procedures. The capacitive humidity-sensing properties of the fabricated porous SiO2/Si film are characterized as a function of...

Hollow nanoparticles synthesized via Ostwald ripening and their upconversion luminescence-mediated Boltzmann thermometry over a wide temperature range

Upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) with hollow structures exhibit many fascinating optical properties due to their special morphology. However, there are few reports on the exploration of hollow UCNPs and their optical applications, mainly because of the difficulty in constructing hollow structures by conventional methods. Here, we report a one-step template-free method to synthesize NaBiF4:Yb,Er (NBFYE) hollow UCNPs via Ostwald ripening under solvothermal conditions. Moreover, we also elucidate the possible formation mechanism of hollow nanoparticles (HNPs) by studying the growth process of nanoparticles in detail. By changing the contents of polyacrylic acid and H2O in the reaction system, the central cavity size of NBFYE nanoparticles can be adjusted. Benefiting from the structural characteristics of large internal surface area and high surface permeability, NBFYE HNPs exhibit excellent luminescence properties under 980"‰nm near-infrared irradiation. Importantly, NBFYE hollow UCNPs can act as self-referenced ratiometric luminescent thermometers under 980"‰nm laser irradiation, which are effective over a wide temperature range from 223"‰K to 548"‰K and have a maximum sensitivity value of 0.0065"‰Kâˆ’1 at 514"‰K. Our work clearly demonstrates a novel method for synthesizing HNPs and develops their applications, which provides a new idea for constructing hollow structure UCNPs and will also encourage researchers to further explore the optical applications of hollow UCNPs.
CHEMISTRY
DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Dynamic measurement of gravitational coupling between resonating beams in the hertz regime

To date, there have been few dynamic measurements of gravitation in the laboratory, and fully controlled quantitative experiments have been limited to frequencies in the millihertz regime. Here we introduce a fully characterized experiment at frequencies in the hertz regime, which allows a quantitative determination of the dynamic gravitational interaction between two parallel beams vibrating at 42"‰Hz in bending motion. A large amplitude vibration of the transmitter beam produces a gravitationally induced motion of the high-quality-factor resonant detector beam with amplitudes up to 10âˆ’11"‰m. The sub-picometre-resolution measurement is made possible by a setup that combines acoustical, mechanical and electrical isolation; a temperature-stable environment; heterodyne laser interferometry; and lock-in detection. The interaction is quantitatively modelled based on Newton's law of gravitation. Amplitude measurements at varying beam distances follow an inverse square law and agree with theoretical predictions to within approximately three percent. Furthermore, we extract the value of the gravitational constant G and near-field gravitational energy flow. We expect our experiment to enable progress in directions where current experimental evidence for dynamic gravitation is limited, such as the dynamic determination of G, inverse square law and gravitational shielding.
SCIENCE
Concurrent anxiety in patients with major depression and cerebral serotonin 4 receptor binding. A NeuroPharm-1 study

Concurrent anxiety is frequent in major depressive disorder and a shared pathophysiological mechanism between anxiety and other depressive symptoms is plausible. The serotonin 4 receptor (5-HT4R) has been implicated in both depression and anxiety. This is the first study to investigate the association between the cerebral 5-HT4R binding and anxiety in patients with depression before and after antidepressant treatment and the association to treatment response. Ninety-one drug-free patients with depression were positron emission tomography scanned with the 5-HT4R ligand [11C]-SB207145. Depression severity and concurrent anxiety was measured at baseline and throughout 8"‰weeks of antidepressant treatment. Anxiety measures included four domains: anxiety/somatization factor score; Generalized Anxiety Disorder 10-items (GAD-10) score; anxiety/somatization factor score â‰¥7 (anxious depression) and syndromal anxious depression. Forty patients were rescanned at week 8. At baseline, we found a negative association between global 5-HT4R binding and both GAD-10 score (p"‰<"‰0.01) and anxiety/somatization factor score (p"‰="‰0.06). Further, remitters had a higher baseline anxiety/somatization factor score compared with non-responders (p"‰="‰0.04). At rescan, patients with syndromal anxious depression had a greater change in binding relative to patients with non-syndromal depression (p"‰="‰0.04). Concurrent anxiety in patients with depression measured by GAD-10 score and anxiety/somatization factor score is negatively associated with cerebral 5-HT4R binding. A lower binding may represent a subtype with reduced natural resilience against anxiety in a depressed state, and concurrent anxiety may influence the effect on the 5-HT4R from serotonergic antidepressants. The 5-HT4R is a promising neuroreceptor for further understanding the underpinnings of concurrent anxiety in patients with depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Chemical Engineering#Sens#Sio#Capacitance#Humid#Sio Si#Sio2 Si#Rh
Broader-species receptor binding and structural bases of Omicron SARS-CoV-2 to both mouse and palm-civet ACE2s

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 carries multiple unusual mutations, particularly in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike (S) protein. Moreover, host-adapting mutations, such as residues 493, 498, and 501, were also observed in the Omicron RBD, which indicates that it is necessary to evaluate the interspecies transmission risk of the Omicron variant. Herein, we evaluated the interspecies recognition of the Omicron BA.1 and Delta RBDs by 27 ACE2 orthologs, including humans. We found that Omicron BA.1 expanded its receptor binding spectra to palm-civet, rodents, more bats (least horseshoe bat and greater horseshoe bat) and lesser hedgehog tenrec. Additionally, we determined the cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structure of the Omicron BA.1"‰S protein complexed with mouse ACE2 (mACE2) and the crystal structure of Omicron RBD complexed with palm-civet ACE2 (cvACE2). Several key residues for the host range have been identified. These results suggest that surveillance should be enhanced on the Omicron variant for its broader-species receptor binding to prevent spillover and expansion of reservoir hosts for a prolonged pandemic.
CHINA
TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
PHYSICS
Comparative estimation of nitrogen in urea and its derivative products using TKN, CHNS and hand-held refractometer

In this paper, a comparative analysis between the hand-held refractometer and other methods (TKN and CHNS) was accomplished for the estimation of nitrogen percentage (N%) in urea, nano urea fertilizer, and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) solution. In order to compare the performance of all methods/devices, the detection of N% in different concentrations of urea, nano urea, and DEF were evaluated in terms of their linearity. The most important finding of this study was that the refractometer-based device revealed a good linear coefficient up to 40% urea solution (R2"‰="‰0.99918) among other approaches, which means the estimation of N% is more close to the theoretical value. Moreover, the refractometer has detected the urea, nano urea, and DEF samples within 3Â s which were quite fast as compared to other tested methods and no requirement of any chemicals during the sample preparation and analyses. Thus, the finding of this study suggests that a hand-held urea refractometer-based portable device can be used for onsite N% determination by the fertilizer and DEF manufacturing industries and their customers due to its low cost, low power requirement, reliable estimation, rapid N% detection, and its environmental suitability.
CHEMISTRY
Technology
Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
AGRICULTURE
Molecular genetics of Parkinson's disease: Contributions and global trends

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder primarily characterized by motor dysfunction. Aging is the greatest risk factor for developing PD. Recent molecular genetic studies have revealed that genetic factors, in addition to aging and environmental factors, play an important role in the development of the disorder. Studies of familial PD have identified approximately 20 different causative genes. PRKN is the most frequently detected causative gene in Japan. The PRKN gene is located at a common fragile site, and both copy number variants as well as single nucleotide variants are frequently detected. The location and variety of variant types makes an accurate genetic diagnosis difficult with conventional genetic testing. In sporadic PD, genome-wide association studies have revealed more than 200 genes that are potential drivers for the development of PD. Many of these studies have been conducted in Caucasian populations alone, which has limited the identification of all genetic risk factors for sporadic PD, particularly as genetic backgrounds vary widely by race. The Global Parkinson's Genetics Program is a global undertaking meant to address the issue of regional differences in genetic studies of PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Novel roles of LSECtin in gastric cancer cell adhesion, migration, invasion, and lymphatic metastasis

Liver and lymph node sinusoidal endothelial cell C-type lectin (LSECtin) plays an important regulatory role in a variety of diseases, including tumors. However, the underlying mechanism of LSECtin in gastric cancer (GC) remains largely unknown. In our research, LSECtin promoted the adhesion and invasion of GC cells, and was involved in lymphatic metastasis of GC cells. Mechanistically, LSECtin promoted the adhesion, proliferation and migration of GC cells by downregulating STAT1 expression. The circular RNA circFBXL4, which is regulated by LSECtin, sponges the microRNA miR-146a-5p to regulate STAT1 expression. The promotion of GC cell proliferation, migration and invasion mediated by LSECtin was largely inhibited by circFBXL4 overexpression or miR-146a-5p silencing. Moreover, in its role as a transcription factor, STAT1 modulated the expression of FN1 and CHD4. In conclusion, LSECtin might be involved in the lymphatic metastasis of GC by upregulating the expression of FN1 and CHD4 via the circFBXL4/miR-146a-5p/STAT1 axis, possibly indicating a newly discovered pathogenic mechanism.
CANCER
Author Correction: Skeletal editing through direct nitrogen deletion of secondary amines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03448-9 Published online 12 May 2021. The key reagents used in this study for nitrogen deletion belong to a class of compounds (N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides), some of which have been shown to mutate genetic material. We are currently investigating the mutagenicity of 1c; as this is currently not known, we adviseÂ that 1c should be used with appropriate caution. Please see Banks et al.1 and references therein for predictive quantitative structure activity relationships for the mutagenicity of N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides. We thank Steven Glover for raising this safety concern.
SCIENCE
Probing interlayer shear thermal deformation in atomically-thin van der Waals layered materials

Atomically-thin van der Waals layered materials, with both high in-plane stiffness and bending flexibility, offer a unique platform for thermomechanical engineering. However, the lack of effective characterization techniques hinders the development of this research topic. Here, we develop a direct experimental method and effective theoretical model to study the mechanical, thermal, and interlayer properties of van der Waals materials. This is accomplished by using a carefully designed WSe2-based heterostructure, where monolayer WSe2 serves as an in-situ strain meter. Combining experimental results and theoretical modelling, we are able to resolve the shear deformation and interlayer shear thermal deformation of each individual layer quantitatively in van der Waals materials. Our approach also provides important interlayer coupling information as well as key thermal parameters. The model can be applied to van der Waals materials with different layer numbers and various boundary conditions for both thermally-induced and mechanically-induced deformations.
CHEMISTRY
Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
Single-cell atlas of keratoconus corneas revealed aberrant transcriptional signatures and implicated mechanical stretch as a trigger for keratoconus pathogenesis

Keratoconus is a common ectatic corneal disorder in adolescents and young adults that can lead to progressive visual impairment or even legal blindness. Despite the high prevalence, its etiology is not fully understood. In this study, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) analysis on 39,214 cells from central corneas of patients with keratoconus and healthy individuals, to define the involvement of each cell type during disease progression. We confirmed the central role of corneal stromal cells in this disease, where dysregulation of collagen and extracellular matrix (ECM) occurred. Differential gene expression and histological analyses revealed two potential novel markers for keratoconus stromal cells, namely CTSD and CTSK. Intriguingly, we detected elevated levels of YAP1 and TEAD1, the master regulators of biomechanical homeostasis, in keratoconus stromal cells. Cyclical mechanical experiments implicated the mechanical stretch in prompting protease production in corneal stromal cells during keratoconus progression. In the epithelial cells of keratoconus corneas, we observed reduced basal cells and abnormally differentiated superficial cells, unraveling the corneal epithelial lesions that were usually neglected in clinical diagnosis. In addition, several elevated cytokines in immune cells of keratoconus samples supported the involvement of inflammatory response in the progression of keratoconus. Finally, we revealed the dysregulated cell-cell communications in keratoconus, and found that only few ligand-receptor interactions were gained but a large fraction of interactional pairs was erased in keratoconus, especially for those related to protease inhibition and anti-inflammatory process. Taken together, this study facilitates the understanding of molecular mechanisms underlying keratoconus pathogenesis, providing insights into keratoconus diagnosis and potential interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Author Correction: Memory of chirality in a room temperature flow electrochemical reactor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73957-6, published online 06 October 2020. An investigation by Cardiff University has concluded that Thomas Wirth was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The author list now reads. "Tomas Hardwick, Rossana Cicala, Thomas Wirth & Nisar Ahmed". The Author Contributions...
CHEMISTRY
Deep learning accurately classifies elbow joint effusion in adult and pediatric radiographs

Joint effusion due to elbow fractures are common among adults and children. Radiography is the most commonly used imaging procedure to diagnose elbow injuries. The purpose of the study was to investigate the diagnostic accuracy of deep convolutional neural network algorithms in joint effusionÂ classification in pediatric and adult elbow radiographs. This retrospective study consisted of a total of 4423 radiographs in a 3-year period from 2017 to 2020. Data was randomly separated into training (n"‰="‰2672), validation (n"‰="‰892) and test set (n"‰="‰859). Two models using VGG16 as the base architecture were trained with either only lateral projection or with four projections (AP, LAT and Obliques). Three radiologists evaluated joint effusion separately on the test set. Accuracy, precision, recall, specificity, F1 measure, Cohen's kappa, and two-sided 95% confidence intervals were calculated. Mean patient age was 34.4Â years (1"“98) and 47% were male patients. Trained deep learning framework showed an AUC of 0.951 (95% CI 0.946"“0.955) and 0.906 (95% CI 0.89"“0.91) for the lateral and four projection elbow joint images in the test set, respectively. Adult and pediatric patient groups separately showed an AUC of 0.966 and 0.924, respectively. Radiologists showed an average accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, precision, F1 score, and AUC of 92.8%, 91.7%, 93.6%, 91.07%, 91.4%, and 92.6%. There were no statistically significant differences between AUC's of the deep learning model and the radiologists (p value"‰>"‰0.05). The model on the lateral dataset resulted in higher AUC compared to the model with four projection datasets. Using deep learning it is possible to achieve expert level diagnostic accuracy in elbow joint effusion classification in pediatric and adult radiographs. Deep learning used in this study can classify joint effusion in radiographs and can be used in image interpretation as an aid for radiologists.
HEALTH
The amniotic fluid proteome predicts imminent preterm delivery in asymptomatic women with a short cervix

Preterm birth, the leading cause of perinatal morbidity and mortality, is associated with increased risk of short- and long-term adverse outcomes. For women identified as at risk for preterm birth attributable to a sonographic short cervix, the determination of imminent delivery is crucial for patient management. The current study aimed to identify amniotic fluid (AF) proteins that could predict imminent delivery in asymptomatic patients with a short cervix. This retrospective cohort study included women enrolled between May 2002 and September 2015 who were diagnosed with a sonographic short cervix (<"‰25Â mm) at 16"“32Â weeks of gestation. Amniocenteses were performed to exclude intra-amniotic infection; none of the women included had clinical signs of infection or labor at the time of amniocentesis. An aptamer-based multiplex platform was used to profile 1310 AF proteins, and the differential protein abundance between women who delivered within two weeks from amniocentesis, and those who did not, was determined. The analysis included adjustment for quantitative cervical length and control of the false-positive rate at 10%. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve was calculated to determine whether protein abundance in combination with cervical length improved the prediction of imminent preterm delivery as compared to cervical length alone. Of the 1,310 proteins profiled in AF, 17 were differentially abundant in women destined to deliver within two weeks of amniocentesis independently of the cervical length (adjusted p-value"‰<"‰0.10). The decreased abundance of SNAP25 and the increased abundance of GPI, PTPN11, OLR1, ENO1, GAPDH, CHI3L1, RETN, CSF3, LCN2, CXCL1, CXCL8, PGLYRP1, LDHB, IL6, MMP8, and PRTN3 were associated with an increased risk of imminent delivery (odds ratio"‰>"‰1.5 for each). The sensitivity at a 10% false-positive rate for the prediction of imminent delivery by a quantitative cervical length alone was 38%, yet it increased to 79% when combined with the abundance of four AF proteins (CXCL8, SNAP25, PTPN11, and MMP8). Neutrophil-mediated immunity, neutrophil activation, granulocyte activation, myeloid leukocyte activation, and myeloid leukocyte-mediated immunity were biological processes impacted by protein dysregulation in women destined to deliver within two weeks of diagnosis. The combination of AF protein abundance and quantitative cervical length improves prediction of the timing of delivery compared to cervical length alone, among women with a sonographic short cervix.
SCIENCE
Reduced cerebral vascular fractal dimension among asymptomatic individuals as a potential biomarker for cerebral small vessel disease

Cerebral small vessel disease is a neurological disease frequently found in the elderly and detected on neuroimaging, often as an incidental finding. White matter hyperintensity is one of the most commonly reported neuroimaging markers of CSVD and is linked with an increased risk of future stroke and vascular dementia. Recent attention has focused on the search of CSVD biomarkers. The objective of this study is to explore the potential of fractal dimension as a vascular neuroimaging marker in asymptomatic CSVD with low WMH burden. Df is an index that measures the complexity of a self-similar and irregular structure such as circle of Willis and its tributaries. This exploratory cross-sectional study involved 22 neurologically asymptomatic adult subjects (42"‰Â±"‰12Â years old; 68% female) with low to moderate 10-year cardiovascular disease risk prediction score (QRISK2 score) who underwent magnetic resonance imaging/angiography (MRI/MRA) brain scan. Based on the MRI findings, subjects were divided into two groups: subjects with low WMH burden and no WMH burden, (WMH+; n"‰="‰8) and (WMHâˆ’; n"‰="‰14) respectively. Maximum intensity projection image was constructed from the 3D time-of-flight (TOF) MRA. The complexity of the CoW and its tributaries observed in the MIP image was characterised using Df. The Df of the CoW and its tributaries, i.e., Df (w) was significantly lower in the WMH+ group (1.5172"‰Â±"‰0.0248) as compared to WMHâˆ’ (1.5653"‰Â±"‰0.0304, p"‰="‰0.001). There was a significant inverse relationship between the QRISK2 risk score and Df (w), (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰.656, p"‰="‰0.001). Df (w) is a promising, non-invasive vascular neuroimaging marker for asymptomatic CSVD with WMH. Further study with multi-centre and long-term follow-up is warranted to explore its potential as a biomarker in CSVD and correlation with clinical sequalae of CSVD.
SCIENCE
Automated sequence-based annotation and interpretation of the human genome

A machine-learning model produces summarized sequence representations of genomic regulatory activity, and provides a functional view of regulatory DNA variation in the human genome, with the aim of better understanding the role of sequence variation in health and disease. Concerted efforts to profile, harmonize and catalog molecular activity across the...
SCIENCE

