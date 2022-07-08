ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

KLAMATH COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS - Major Work for Week of July 11, 2022

klamathcounty.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlamath County will have work crews at the following locations. Please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. If you are able to avoid the work zones, please use an alternate route for your safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors. Chip...

www.klamathcounty.org

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Price of garbage collection going up in parts of Klamath County

Republic Services proposed a 10% price increase to the solid waste collection services that it offers to residents in North Klamath County in a meeting with the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 6. If approved as proposed, the increase will take effect Sept. 1. Solid Waste Manager...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Alleyway Activation Project Call For Artists

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – July 6th, 2022 – In partnership with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, Healthy Klamath was selected as one of the grantees for the AARP Community Challenge. We are excited about this opportunity, because out of 3500 applicants only 259 were selected. The project that was selected is the alleyway art project, otherwise known as the alleyway activation project.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

BLM removes 3,340 pounds of trash from public lands

Last month, six Bureau of Land Management (BLM) employees from the Klamath Falls Field Office spent the day cleaning up an illegal dump site from Windy Ridge, 10 miles east of town. They removed 110 car and truck tires, three commercial tires, and other trash and broken glass that had...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Animal Control – Pet Vaccination Clinic

On June 21, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Control Division held a Pet Vaccination Clinic at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. With the help of many volunteers the event was a success and hopefully a benefit to the community as well. Throughout the day 146 pets...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Klamath County, OR
City
Merrill, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Klamath County, OR
Government
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
KDRV

F-15 night training includes flights next week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Publics#The Week Of#Urban Construction#First St Elm St#Merrill Pit Rd#Gerber Rd Sidewalk
basinlife.com

Adventure Oregon…Your Tour Guide to Outdoor Recreation Adventures in Southern Oregon, Guided Tours, Kayak Rentals, Fishing Charters, Boat Tours

Adventure Oregon is Your Tour Guide to Outdoor Recreation Adventures in Southern Oregon. Serving Klamath Falls near Crater Lake National Park, Sky Lakes Wilderness area, Harriman’s Lodge and Rocky Point Resort off Highway 140. We know the Upper Klamath Lake better than anyone in Southern Oregon. Book with us!
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy