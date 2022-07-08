ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Delinquent Real Estate Taxes Will Be Published in August

renogov.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have outstanding real estate taxes, call 620-694-2938,...

www.renogov.org

kfdi.com

Sedgwick County close to completing relocation of key offices

Sedgwick County has been in the process of moving its key administrative offices out of the courthouse building and into a new location in downtown Wichita. Assistant County Manager Tania Cole recently told county commissioners that six of eight departments have completed the move into the Ruffin Building at Douglas and Broadway. The move is being made to free space in the courthouse for district court operations and the District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Eagle

This Wichita restaurant, whose owners have recently moved to Texas, will close soon

A very small taco restaurant that offered very big flavors is about to close — but the owner is interested in seeing if he can help an aspiring restaurateur get started. Carlos Vera, who in 2019 opened Taco Locale at Revolutsia, the shipping container mall at 2721 E. Central, has relocated to San Antonio and will close the restaurant at the end of July. The last day will likely be Saturday, July 30, he said.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

‘Beyond necessary’: Sedgwick County hires first-ever diversity and inclusion consultant

In an effort to improve recruitment, racial equity and community relations, Sedgwick County will begin surveying its employees this month on the state of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. In February, the county signed a $102,000 contract with its first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, Hicks-Carter-Hicks LLC, which will...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Rising temperatures impacts Kansas farmer’s crops

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry heat is no stranger to many farmers across the state. However, recent high temperatures can cause issues for farmers' crops. "I also raise alfalfa hay out here," said Steve McCloud. "We just finished the second cutting, and that needs rain before a third cutting."
NEWTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Carnitas San Juan

A new restaurant has opened in the space that has once held other Mexican spots like Birrieria la nieta de villa, Tacos Porfias, Taco Loco, and most recently Tacos Y Burritos La Guera. Carnitas San Juan is the latest restaurant to take over the building. They celebrated their grand opening over the weekend and we stopped by to check it out.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman's right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

House fire impacts morning traffic

WICHITA, Kans. — (KSNW) Fire crews are on scene of house fire in Wichita.   First responders were called to the 700 block of South Lulu at about 6 a.m. Monday.   Officials say flames could be seen coming from a one-story home.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area near Washington and Lincoln.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Law license suspended for Wichita Attorney Brad Pistotnik

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, July 8, ruled to suspend the law license of Wichita attorney Brad Pistotnik for one year. Pistotnik is an owner of the "Bull Attorneys" law firm. A state panel recommended the license suspension, stemming from a cyber crimes...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Reba McEntire coming to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Reba McEntire is headed to Wichita with Terri Clark on Saturday, November 19, Intrust Bank Arena announced Monday. It is part of a 17-city tour. "I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," Reba said. "We had so much fun in the spring, and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s Underrated and Overlooked Restaurants

Wichita is home to many good eats. It's a fact that can largely be forgotten but we are blessed to have a tremendous amount of restaurants to choose from. Navigating through the sheer number of them can be tough and places like this blog, the media, various social media groups and review websites can help with that.
kfdi.com

Gas line break causes evacuations in Hutchinson

A gas line break forced evacuations in downtown Hutchinson on Thursday morning. Hutchinson Fire Department officials said underground boring equipment struck a 4-inch line, causing the leak in the area of 9th and Main just before 11 a.m. There were 110 people evacuated in an area between Main and Poplar, from 8th to 10th Avenues. The Salvation Army building was opened to shelter the evacuees.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/8 - 7/10)

BOOKED: Joshua Smith on Barton County District Court case to serve sentence. BOOKED: Albert Hass for Parole Violation, no bond set. RELEASED: Kristopher Potter on Great Bend Municipal Court case, after 48-hour OR bond. RELEASED: Geoffrey Dearmore, transported to Finney County. RELEASED:Craig Redden on two Barton County District Court warrants,...
KSN News

KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
KANSAS STATE

