A New Jersey automobile repair shop owner warned Monday that the cost of "everything is going up" and consumers will face steep increases when fixing their cars. Peyton Knight, the owner of Knight's Automotive Repair, told FOX Business’ Madison Alworth during a live interview on "Varney & Co." Monday that he used to repair engines for about $4,500, but now he charges $9,500 due to cost pressures.

