Britain’s largest dairy producer has warned grocery prices will continue to rise after customers spotted Lurpak butter selling for more than £9 a pack. One social media user posted a photograph of a 1kg tub selling for £9.35 and Ocado is selling it in this size online for £9, while Sainsbury’s online and in store list a 750g tub for £7.25. It comes as the country faces the worst inflation in 40 years, climbing 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to May, the highest since at least February 1982 when it reached 10.2 per cent.Speaking about the rising food...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 DAYS AGO