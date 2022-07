Rumors have been circulating for at least the past month that Sweden-based Klarna, best known as a “buy now, pay later” service provider, was seeking to raise new funds. Initial reports suggested this valuation would be in the region of $15 billion, representing a sharp decline on its $45.6 billion valuation exactly a year ago. Then earlier this month, leaks suggested that the valuation may be closer to $6.5 billion — and that, as things have transpired, is pretty much the size of it.

