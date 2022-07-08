ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nobiletin protects retinal ganglion cells in models of ocular hypertension in vivo and hypoxia in vitro

By Dan-Dan Wang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaucoma, a common cause of blindness, is characterized by the progressive loss of retinal ganglion cells (RGCs). Growing evidence suggests that nobiletin (NOB) is a promising neuroprotective drug; however, its effects on glaucomatous neurodegeneration remain unknown. Using rat models of microbead occlusion in vivo and primary RGCs model of hypoxia in...

