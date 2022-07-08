ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Schulz

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTV Star -- Stop Hating On Gilbert Arenas ... You Hypocrites!!! (VIDEO) Ex-NBAer Jay Williams -- LOSES...

www.tmz.com

TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TMZ.com

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Files for Divorce

"General Hospital" star Steve Burton is pulling the plug on his marriage after 23 years ... TMZ has learned. Steve beelined it to court and filed docs to divorce his pregnant wife Sheree Gustin, who he has previously accused of having another man's baby. According to the docs, obtained by...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj Admits Her Mistake Fueled Pregnancy Buzz, 'I Said it Wrong'

Nicki Minaj says she was just trying to make a funny ... and instead made all her fans believe she's pregnant again. Spoiler alert -- she's not. Here's how it all went down ... before Nicki got on stage at London's Wireless Festival, she went Live on Instagram for a little pre-show chat with the Barbz. When one of them asked if she and Kenneth Petty were expecting their 2nd baby, she immediately responded, "I'm not fat, guys, I'm pregnant. Sorry" ... and then she rolled her eyes.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp Seems to Drag Amber Heard on New Album with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp's got a lot more to say about Amber Heard, and this time he's doing it in his music ... or so it seems based on some lyrics on his new record with Jeff Beck. In a clear case of striking while the iron's hot, Johnny and Jeff recorded a full album, "18," and Depp reportedly wrote 2 of the songs on the 13-track collection. It comes out on Friday, but some leaked lyrics include Johnny singing, "I think you've said enough for one motherf***ing night" ... according to The Sunday Times of London.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Conway Rips Funk Flex & DJ Suss One For Being NYC 'Old Heads'

Griselda rapper Conway The Machine isn't playing nice with NYC DJs Funkmaster Flex and Suss One -- he's telling the old-school vets is time to hang it up for good. The slick words targeted the city’s top 2 hip hop stations: Hot 97 and Power 105 … while sharing his tales of seeing Flex in public, and claiming he's clueless about the current hip hop scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Selling L.A. Home

Want to live rock star adjacent? Now's your chance ... the home of Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler's daughter just hit the market. Mia Tyler's Hollywood Hills home is listed at just under $2 million -- and the pad's got plenty of charm -- with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and plenty of room outside to entertain.
REAL ESTATE
TMZ.com

Vince Staples' Gift-Giving Hot Take Resurfaces, Thinks It's Selfish

Vince Staples left people with a philosophical take on gift-giving that's now resurfacing and making folks think ... yeah, the guy has a point -- it's kinda the opposite of selfless. The Long Beach rapper sat down with Complex's Speedy Morman back in April to plug his new album, 'Ramona...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Soujla Boy Rips Wizkid for Dissing Him 12 Years Ago On Twitter

Some tweets live forever -- a tough lesson Soulja Boy and Wizkid are learning the hard way, thanks to some ancient posts from the Afrobeats music star, and they ain't pretty from Soulja's perspective. This tweet from May 10, 2010 popped up on Soulja's timeline -- “I swear soulja boy...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Frank Ocean Praises LSD in Unreleased Music Rollout to Celebrate 'Channel Orange'

This year's already given us the return of the reclusive Kendrick Lamar, and now there are strong signs Frank Ocean is getting set for his own grand return. The R&B phenom debuted 2 new episodes of his "Blonded RADIO" show Sunday on Apple Music … cryptically discussing psychedelic drugs with Dr. James Fadiman on the episode titled, "Blonded Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" -- a play on The Beatles' ode to LSD.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Happy to See Him Dating Lake Bell

Chris Rock dating Lake Bell and grabbing headlines is a welcome sight for Tony Rock, who says this means his brother's finally made it ... on Hollywood's handsome list. We got the comedian at LAX and asked him about Chris and Lake's new relationship, which appears to be growing more serious.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Rob Riggle Dating 'Holey Moley' Contestant, Professional Golfer Kasia Kay

Rob Riggle is dating as he goes through a nasty divorce with his estranged wife, and his new girlfriend isn't just a professional golfer ... she's a former contestant on his game show. Rob is dating Kasia Kay ... they recently went Instagram official and are leaving "💗" emojis on...
NFL
TMZ.com

Omarion Says B2K Doc Will Address All of the Ex-Group's Dramas

Omarion's been a hot topic since his Verzuz battle with Mario -- where the other B2K members deemed "he got served" -- but now ya could say Omarion's hitting back with some docuseries tea. The singer appeared Monday on "TMZ Live" and let us in on his secret to handling...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gary In 'What I Like About You' 'Memba Him?!

Los Angeles native and actor Wesley Jonathan was 23 years old when he was cast as Gary Thorpe -- the blunt guy who gives his friends harsh advice but is an overall loyal friend -- in the 2002-2006 sitcom series 'What I like About You.'. Wesley was cast alongside Jennie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Lil Baby's Security Violently Shoves Man Off Stage in Switzerland

As more overzealous fans get handsy with rappers, the more consequences they face -- just ask this poor guy, who got ejected off stage through the force of Lil Baby's burly bodyguard. The Atlanta MC was performing in Switzerland this week -- at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival, no less --...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Chris Evans Defends Anthony Mackie as Captain America Going Forward

Anthony Mackie is set to take up the mantle as the new Captain America in his own movie, but on speculation over whether Chris Evans might reprise the role ... he says, no chance. News about Mackie starring in a forthcoming 'Captain America 4' flick surfaced this week, with director...
MOVIES

Community Policy