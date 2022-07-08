Chowan sheriff: 4 arrested in Edenton woman's shooting death

Four people — two men and two women — have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Edenton woman last month.

Macendrick Amondez Smith of Tyner and Siete Tyhee Lee Baker of Ahoskie were arrested Friday and charged with murder in the June 28 shooting death of Lakita Morring, the Chowan Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Brandi Lynn Miller and Grace Marie Carter, both of Gates County, were also arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact, the release said.

Smith and Baker are being held at the Chowan Detention Center without bond. Miller and Carter were confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $25,000 secured bonds. They were released after posting bond, a jail official said.

The arrests follow an investigation conducted by both the Chowan Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to a Chowan Sheriff’s Office press release, the sheriff’s office began receiving emergency calls shortly before midnight June 28 about a shooting incident on N.C. Highway 32, just north of Greenhall Road.

When law enforcement arrived, deputies found Morring, 40, in a vehicle parked in the roadway, Chief Deputy John R. McArthur said in a previous interview. Morring had been shot, he said.

McArthur declined to say how many times Morring had been shot, citing the ongoing investigation. He also declined to describe the kind of vehicle or say if anyone else was in it with her. He did confirm that Morring was the lone gunshot victim in the incident.

Morring was transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton where she died from her injuries, McArthur said.

McArthur said Morring, who was killed just days shy of her 41st birthday, “stayed at an address” near where the car was found but investigators don’t know if that was her address.

McArthur couldn’t be reached Friday for comment on the arrests.