Tempe, AZ

Houston’s Hot Chicken to Make Arizona Debut This Fall

By Post By: Nadine Blanco
 4 days ago
Photo: Facebook / Houston's Hot Chicken

Houston’s Hot Chicken is coming soon to Tempe! Based in Las Vegas, the hot chicken chain will open its first Arizona store at 927 E. University Dr. on the southeast corner of the intersection with Rural Road.

Husband-and-wife team Tristan and Lindsay White tell What Now Phoenix that they’re excited to debut Houston Hot Chicken in Tempe this fall. Their store is about to finish up renovations over the next few weeks and in the meantime, they’ve already applied for their liquor license.

They first tried Houston’s Hot Chicken on a trip to Las Vegas and were instantly hooked. While Lindsay enjoys the tried-and-true Mild Original Hot Chicken, Tristan goes for the Honey Butter Original Hot Chicken Sandwich. That said, he intends to work his way up the spice levels just so he knows what future customers are getting themselves into.

Houston’s Hot Chicken offers seven different spice levels, going from zero all the way to two million in Scoville heat units. At twice the amount of spice as a single ghost pepper, the “Houston We Have a Problem!” spice level is apparently so intense that you need to sign a waiver when you order it.

While hot chicken is one of the trendiest items to come onto the Phoenix foodie scene, Houston’s Hot Chicken sets itself apart from the competition with its expanded menu offerings. In addition to traditional sandwiches and tenders, they have loaded fries, salads, waffles, cookies, milkshakes, house lemonades and apparently – based on our initial source – adult beverages as well.

The Tempe location’s grand opening is currently scheduled for September 2. Tristan and Lindsay have a huge party planned with an exotic car show displaying $40 million-worth of cars, where they will be giving away thousands of Hot Chicken Sandwich meals for free.

For more information, visit www.houstonshotchicken.com and follow @houstonshotchicken on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

