The best Amazon Prime Day SSD deals

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Peak Storage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqQvQ_0gZDHsoy00

(Image credit: Future)

Jump straight to the deals you want....
1. SSD Deals
2. External SSD Deals
3. UK SSD deals

Amazon Prime Day SSD deals cover everything from the absolute fastest PCIe 4.0 internal drives, to portable SSDs that enable you to transfer massive image or video files in seconds. Now that we're part way into day two of Prime Day , it's likely these  deals will start to disappear. You should still be able to find bargains until the end of the week though, so you've still got a bit of time to grab yourself an SSD deal.

If you're still running an old HDD on your gaming rig, for the love of all things silicon, consider upgrading to an SSD during Prime Day. SSDs are faster, more efficient, and way more reliable than those old spinning relics of the past. If your motherboard has the latest PCIe 4.0 interface, expect to find a lot of options for your consideration.

If you're still on PCIe 3.0, don't worry. PCIe 4.0 SSDs are backward compatible and will run on your system. While it won't perform to its full potential, it should tide you over until you're ready to upgrade your motherboard, et al. If you're all about saving money, prepare to be tempted by a lot of PCIe 3.0 SSDs on sale.

The only bad thing about SSDs is that higher-capacity drives are pretty expensive. Anything above 2TB can easily cost you around $400. But if you really need one, Prime Day is the time to hit buy, since even those storage beasts aren't immune to the Prime Day discount.

If portability is more your thing or just looking to increase storage on your gaming console, external SSDs are another big item that'll have impressive markdowns. You should also know that the prices have been swinging back and forth constantly this deals season, so grab something soon if you spot it cheap as we're not sure how long that'll last for.

We're also rounding up Prime Day gaming laptop deals if you're looking for some portable chops. Or if you're wanting something that'll stay put, these Prime Day gaming PC deals might need some SSD upgrades. Oh and if you need to complete you setup, check out our Prime Day gaming monitor deals for those with a penchant for mobile or big screen playtime.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

The official answer is that Prime Day 2022 ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday July 13. But the more complicated answer is that it depends on your time zone. In the US, Amazon Prime Day ends at 11.59pm PDT Wednesday July 13 , but that's actually 2.59am EDT Thursday July 14 .

In the UK it's a more straightforward cut off at 11.59pm BST Wednesday July 13.

But that's all for Amazon's own specific deals, and we would expect to see deals from the likes of Newegg and Best Buy hanging around just that little bit longer.

Where are the best Prime Day SSD deals?

Amazon Prime Day SSD deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcOsY_0gZDHsoy00

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD | 1TB| PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s reads | 5,300 MB/s writes | $229.99 $104.49 at Amazon (save $125.50)
This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. It's our favorite high-speed SSD, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming rig's boot drive. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16loFH_0gZDHsoy00

WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150 MB/s reads | 4,900 MB/s writes | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $29)
It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. This SSD will be as fast as any PCIe 3.0 drive, but then will reach its own top speeds as soon as you upgrade to a PCIe 4.0 board. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFQZi_0gZDHsoy00

XPG GAMMIX S70 SSD | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s reads | 5,500 MB/s writes | $127.49 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $17.50)
There are some really great SSD deals this year, with the XPG Gammix one of the best. It's faster than either Samsung or WD, and offers a whole lot of speedy storage for the money. And, again, if you're stuck on PCIe 3.0 this is a good upgrade to have in the back pocket for a Zen 4 or Raptor Lake platform of the future. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPS3V_0gZDHsoy00

Samsung 980 SSD | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 3,000 MB/s writes | $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $50)
For less than $100 you can bag a full 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. That's plenty of space for a boot drive and a host of your most oft-played games. You would have to be a Samsung fan to pick this over the WD Black SN770, however, but if that goes out of stock the Samsung 980 is great back up. Back up. See, SSD deals humour, we've got it all. View Deal

XPG GAMMIX S70 SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s reads | 6,700 MB/s writes | $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (save $50)
Looking add storage to your PlayStation 5? This XPG SSD can provide you with an easy upgrade for both your console and gaming PC. This SSD isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but it's still a pretty good deal for a 2TB drive, and lightning fast. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2KGL_0gZDHsoy00

Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD | 2TB| PCIe 4.0 | 7,000 MB/s reads | 5,100 MB/s writes | $379.99 $194.99 at Amazon (save $185)
Last Prime Day, this 2TB Samsung 980 Pro sold out fast. It's one of the better Gen4 NVMe SSDs you can use right now, even if it is a bit older. It has outstanding read/write speeds along with hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption. This isn't a cheap SSD, so I'll take any discount on it.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBqnK_0gZDHsoy00

PNY CS900 3D NAND SSD | 1TB| SATA | 535 MB/s reads | 515 MB/s writes | $95.99 $65.99 at Amazon (save $30)
This PNY SATA SSD is a great option for budget builds where you can't quite stretch to a full PCIe drive. For less than $70 you can slowly ease yourself off your old spinning HDD with a large enough capacity for your OS and a bunch of games. Alternatively, it will make a great secondary storage if you're already sporting a faster SSD as your boot. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ar26K_0gZDHsoy00

SK hynix Gold P31 SSD | 2TB| PCIe 3.0 | $198.99 $159.19 at Amazon (save $39.80)
This affordable SSD is perfect for anyone looking for a modest storage upgrade. SK hynix SSDs are almost never on sale so we were surprised to see these marked down a couple of bucks.

View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u72LK_0gZDHsoy00

Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD | 2TB| $199.99 $152.99 at Amazon (save $47)
Another oldie but goodie. 2TB NVMe SSD is a more cost-effective high-capacity SSDs with decent performance. And at this price, nothing stops you from picking up a pair of them for a massive 4TB storage solution. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day external SSD deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ll5hP_0gZDHsoy00

ADATA SE900 | 1TB | $159.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (save $40)
With a genuine USB 3.2 Type-C interface you can reach the max 2,000 MB/s read speeds on this affordable ADATA drive. It's a small form factor drive, and is definitely a gaming portable SSD 'cos it's got RGB, right? View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDJju_0gZDHsoy00

Samsung T7 Shield | 1TB | $159.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $30)
We're big fans of the T7 Shield SSD and it's on offer this Prime Day week, giving you the option to get speedy portable SSD storage that won't give up the ghost if you drop it in the odd puddle. Weirdly, it's only discounted with the blue version, but hey, that's my favorite color so I'm okay with that. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXLyd_0gZDHsoy00

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 1TB | $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $120)
This SanDisk is a great pocket-sized solution to your portable storage needs. This 1TB external SSD can take on the elements, and it even comes with a carabiner loop, so you keep it on your belt, which is totally not embarrassing.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEjqO_0gZDHsoy00

Crucial X6 Portable SSD | 2TB | $199.99 $129.19 at Amazon (save $70.80)
While not the fastest external SSD you'll see, the Crucial X6's size makes it a perfect travel buddy for editing video's remotely or keeping your PS5 games close to you at all times. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7tXU_0gZDHsoy00

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive| 4TB | $749.99 $484.49 at Amazon (save $265.50)
This P50 is a shock-resistant external SSD that can take a beating while giving you massive storage to hold your game libraries for PC and Consoles. Yeah, it's still pricey after the discount, but hey, you won't have to worry about storage for a long, long while.
View Deal

Amazon Prime Day UK SSD deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzHLt_0gZDHsoy00

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000 MB/s reads | 5,300 MB/s writes | £257.99 £99.69 at Amazon (save £158.30)
The SN850 is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat, and consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money. It's one of our favourite high-speed SSDs, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming set-up. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhv0S_0gZDHsoy00

WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150 MB/s reads | 4,900 MB/s writes | £249.95 £139.99 at Overclockers (save £109.96)
This SSD may not match the performance of the pricier SN850, but it's still a decent budget option for anyone stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade in the near future. This SSD is as speedy as any PCIe 3.0 drive, but will exceed that as soon as you upgrade to a PCIe 4.0 board. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjmjD_0gZDHsoy00

Samsung 980 NVMe SSD | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 3,000 MB/s writes | £110.99 £71.99 at Amazon (save £39)
This deal lets you bag a full 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 SSD storage for less than £75. That's plenty of space for a boot drive and a host of your favourite games. The 2TB WD Black SN770 is certainly a better deal, but if that's too rich for your blood, or goes out of stock, the Samsung 980 is solid back up option. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXkGV_0gZDHsoy00

Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s reads | 6,900 MB/s writes | £399.99 £249.99 at Amazon (save £150)
Seagate is perhaps best known for mechanical HDDs, but you shouldn't write off this great SSD deal. It's one of the pricier options we have listed but the numbers speak for themselves, providing you have PCIe 4.0 support on your motherboard. If you're after super-fast loading times and plenty of storage, this is a solid deal. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

