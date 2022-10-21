ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borderlands 3 Shift codes: Every active Shift code and how to redeem them

By Wes Fenlon
 3 days ago

Looking for Borderlands 3 shift codes? With every instalment in the series, Shift codes are Gearbox's chosen way to dole out post-launch loot and rewards. On a pretty consistent basis, Gearbox gives away these freebies through chunky 25-digit codes redeemed at shift.gearboxsoftware.com .

Like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes , Borderlands 3's Shift rewards revolve around different types of key, which are used at a chest in Sanctuary to unlock shiny new guns. It's quite a bit like loot box systems from other games, except these are free. The main catch is that a good number of these Shift codes expire, and sometimes pretty quick. That's why it's handy to keep a guide like this bookmarked. We're keeping a living log of every Shift code as it comes in, as well as its reported expiration, and the occasional permanent code. There's usually at least a few codes going around that'll work.

First up: The Borderlands 3 Shift codes that you can use right now to get eight Gold Keys right away. Scroll down for the latest Shift codes and a guide to how to register them and use them in-game.

If you're still playing Borderlands 2, head over to our collection of Borderlands 2 Shift Codes .

Permanent Borderlands 3 Shift codes

These Borderlands 3 Shift codes unlock Golden Keys, and should never expire, as far as we know.

  • ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H - 3 Golden Keys
  • HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR - 1 Golden Key
  • ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 - 1 Golden Key
  • 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z - 3 Golden Keys
  • ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5 - 3 Golden Keys
  • Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6 - 3 Golden Keys
  • 5H533-9XT3T-FXWFZ-RJTTB-6FXKJ - 10 Golden Keys, 1 Diamond Key

These Borderlands 3 Shift codes unlock visual head cosmetic options, and also seem to be permanent.

  • KSWJJ-J6TTJ-FRCF9-X333J-5Z6KJ - Shrine Saint Head (Amara)
  • KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC - Antihero Head and Saurian Skull Trinket
  • WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK - Pilot Punk Head
  • KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS - Super Mecha Head
  • KHWTB-3CBJB-6XWFZ-6B3BB-T5CCJ - Null Value Head
  • CZKTB-6BTJ3-R6KRZ-6B3TT-RX5ZH - Gray Matter Head
  • CS5JB-CTTBB-FFWXZ-FJ3BT-TC6R3 - Daemon head
  • CSWJT-FS9H9-W6KFS-R3TTT-RFCHR - One Diamond Key
  • KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6 - Arachnoir head
  • K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX - Skagwave head
  • CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB - Saurian Synth Head

Limited-time Borderlands 3 Shift codes

Most of Borderlands 3's new Shift codes expire within a few days of being posted on Twitter. As of October 21, 2022, there aren't any active limited-time Shift codes for Borderlands 3 while Gearbox focuses on handing out Wonderlands shift codes instead.

How to find the newest Shift codes before they expire

So far, many of Borderlands 3's Shift codes have expired after only a few hours, and are posted exclusively on Randy Pitchford's Twitter account . Following him is the best way to catch Shift codes that expire within 24 hours. You can usually spot one on Fridays in preparation for the weekend that will expire on Saturday morning.

Alternatively, the fan-run dgShiftCodes Twitter account posts every new Shift code after Randy tweets them out.

Borderlands 3 VIP codes

The Borderlands 3 VIP program officially ended on May 18th, 2020.

Prior to Borderlands 3's launch, Gearbox gave out Vault Insider Program keys that worked similarly to Shift Codes. You earned them by doing things like watching trailers or following its social media.

Now that Borderlands 3 is well past launch, the program has been discontinued. You are no longer able to redeem any of the old codes.

Borderlands 3 Shift codes and Golden Keys: How they work

Borderlands 3 Shift codes come in two forms, although only the Golden Keys above have been dished out so far. Here's the gist:

  • Golden Keys will unlock a special chest that is guaranteed to give you an item (usually a gun) of a high rarity. Shift codes often grant a batch of a few golden keys to use. It's sort of like playing a free slot machine, except you're guaranteed to get a rare item—just not necessarily one that you want.
  • Cosmetics: Some Shift codes will likely unlock special skins for Borderlands 3's vault hunters. In Borderlands 2, these were often tied to special events, and getting a Shift code was the only way to unlock the skin.

Gearbox may even have more plans for what you unlock with Shift codes in the future, but the redemption process is the same no matter what, and it's pretty straightforward—the easiest way is to use the website Shift.GearboxSoftware.com , after you've linked up your Epic Games Store, Steam or console account.

Here's how to redeem Shift codes:

  • In-game through the menu. You'll copy the 25-digit Shift code, tab into your game and paste it in. Voila, guns or cosmetics for you!
  • Online via Shift.GearboxSoftware.com . Create an account or login, and make sure you've linked up your Epic account so you can redeem codes for PC. From the menu, click "Rewards" and then paste your Shift code and click "check" to register it. Important note: if you use a multiplatform code and it doesn't work, try redeeming in-game before giving up.
  • Or online via the new Borderlands VIP site . Create an account or login with your old Shift account; from the Shift menu, choose "Redeem code" to go to the Shift page. On this page you can paste in a Shift code or a different code type (Borderlands 3 has several others) by clicking the appropriate icon. Important note: Multiplatform Shift codes don't currently work properly on the website, and will tell you they're good for only one platform (e.g. Xbox). But if you redeem them in-game instead, they'll work on PC as well.

How to use your Golden Keys

In-game, your golden keys should be delivered to you via Borderlands mail. But how do you use 'em? That's simple: Head to the big golden chest in Sanctuary, near the fast travel point. Here's where to find it, and what it looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ICMR_0gZDHrwF00

(Image credit: Gearbox)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDf2l_0gZDHrwF00

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Pop your key into the chest, cross your fingers, and ask the gun gods for a legendary. Good luck!

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

