Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were...

whoradio.iheart.com

kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge following an insurance fraud investigation. Stephen Allen Allgood Jr., 33, of Eddyville, has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information, a Class D felony, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
EDDYVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Three Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Semi-truck driver killed in crash on Highway 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 in West Des Moines on Monday night. Police say the driver was trying to merge but lost control and crashed into a ditch. The driver died at...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest. Assistant Attorney General Paxton Williams alleges he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason. The Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kfgo.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunk, belligerent Grimes man arrested for striking bartenders

A Grimes man was arrested in a Granger tavern early Friday after lashing out at the bartenders when they cut him off from further drinks. Marc Lawrence Hamilton, 51, of 101 N.W. Eighth St., Grimes, was charged with interference with official acts, consumption of alcohol in a public place and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
q957.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Three People on Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Three people face drug-possession charges at Maple and Elm Streets in Creston. Police arrested 33-year-old Ellen Maureen Quintanilla of Lenox and 38-year-old Amanda Olivia Jones of Creston on Wednesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer this morning at Maple and Elm Streets on the exact charges. K-9 Baxo assisted at the scene.
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Incident in Knoxville

An incident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials occurred near the Dollar General near Walmart in Knoxville at approximately 4:28 pm. The truck was trying to turn around and broke down, blocking the road. No materials were spilled and there was no threat to the public’s safety. The road was closed by officers as a precaution. A second truck was brought in to transport the materials and the first truck was fixed and left as well. The road was reopened. Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Marion County Emergency Management, and Marion County Hazmat were all on the scene, and Pella EMS and Indiana Township EMS were both on standby.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Marion County authorities locate man who left vehicle running on railroad track

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: This man has been located, safe, in Missouri, per KNIA-KRLS. Authorities have located a man in Marion County who left his running car on a railroad track. The vehicle was found north of Melcher-Dallas on Tuesday morning. Police say people nearby reported seeing a...
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
LOVILIA, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Free Block Party Permits

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankney is reminding people they are able to schedule a time to block off their neighborhood streets for a block party. The city says on Facebook residents would need to apply for a free permit first. The permit requires all homeowners included on the street that will be blocked off to be notified and to agree to the street closing.
ANKENY, IA
