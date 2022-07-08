Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO