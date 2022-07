AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - State and local officials have agreed to release some surveillance footage from inside the hallway of Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting, which killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers. "This video would be of the hallway footage from the Robb Elementary School," explained Rep. Dustin Burrows (R). "It would contain no graphic images or depictions of violence. It would literally begin after the shooter enters the room and end before a breach of that room. The Department of Public Safety and the mayor of Uvalde have both agreed to that."Rep. Burrows, who's the Chairman of...

