Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 8 ,2022

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Nolte, Adair, was driving west on I80 at the 111 milemarker, when he blew a tire and was forced into the median of the interstate. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2000. July 4. Aspen Castell, Ogden, was traveling...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 11, 2022

3:50am: An officer issued a Parking Violation Notice in the 100 Block of East Lincoln Way Street for, “Street Sweeping Parking Violation.”. 4:35am: An officer assisted Jefferson Fire and Alliant Energy with a power pole fire at Grimmell and State Streets. 11:10am: Boone County requested officers to look for...
JEFFERSON, IA
KCRG.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Three Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Semi-truck driver killed in crash on Highway 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 in West Des Moines on Monday night. Police say the driver was trying to merge but lost control and crashed into a ditch. The driver died at...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic man sentenced to prison for Willful Injury

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has been sentenced to prison for the charge of Willful Injury. According to court records, 20-year-old Michael Gehling reached a plea agreement on May 6th, pleading guilty to the charge of Willful Injury. The court dismissed the Attempted Murder charge. This charge stems from a stabbing incident near 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic on April 4th. Gehling was sentenced to five years in prison for the charge of Willful Injury.
ATLANTIC, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Baby Supply Drive Runs Through July

With a nationwide short supply of baby products, a local service is hoping to help those in need. The Guthrie County Public Health Services is hosting a baby supply drive to assist those families and children in need of diapers of all sizes, wipes, sippy cups, safety locks and much more. All donations will be accepted in the month of July at the Guthrie County Public Health Office on 2002 State Street in Guthrie Center during business hours or at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kfgo.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisor Take Action On Garbage Contract

The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a Ron and Sally garbage contract along with two periodic funds transfers for the Adair/Guthrie County Emergency Management and Secondary Roads Departments. Next the Board will approve or deny the homestead tax credit, military exemption and disabled...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Conservation Reminds People To Clean Up

As people spend more time outdoors during the warmer months, the Dallas County Conservation Board reminds people to clean up. Dallas County Conservation Board Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist reminds people that they need to be leaving with the items they have come with when visiting places such as parks throughout Dallas County.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
NORWALK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Three People on Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Three people face drug-possession charges at Maple and Elm Streets in Creston. Police arrested 33-year-old Ellen Maureen Quintanilla of Lenox and 38-year-old Amanda Olivia Jones of Creston on Wednesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer this morning at Maple and Elm Streets on the exact charges. K-9 Baxo assisted at the scene.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Outline What They Want in Solar Panel Ordinance

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, County Engineer Wade Weiss talked about last week’s Highway 30 Coalition meeting. He said there was a resolution that was approved for the stretch of Highway 30 from Lisbon to DeWitt to oppose a “Super 2” road to be installed instead of a four-lane highway through that area. He also mentioned that the Iowa Department of Transportation will be re-surfacing and installing turn lanes with the intersection of Grimmell Road near the Greene County High School in 2023 for $7 million from Highway 25 to Highway 4.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa House candidate charged with reckless use of a firearm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic candidate for the Iowa House will appear in court later this month on a charge of reckless use of a firearm. House District 28 candidate Sonya Heitshusen was charged in connection with the incident that happened on June 27th at her West Des Moines home. The criminal complaint in the case said, “as she was placing the handgun onto the kitchen table, she pulled the trigger, discharging it.”
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Free Block Party Permits

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankney is reminding people they are able to schedule a time to block off their neighborhood streets for a block party. The city says on Facebook residents would need to apply for a free permit first. The permit requires all homeowners included on the street that will be blocked off to be notified and to agree to the street closing.
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

UPDATE: Storm Cleanup Continues Across Greene County

Clean up continues across Greene County in the aftermath of a thunderstorm early Monday morning. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio Spring Lake Park had several fallen trees and tree limbs, with at least four campers that sustained damage due to the falling trees. Crews have since re-open all blocked roads in the park and there is some minor cleanup happening on the Raccoon River Valley Trail.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Prairie Meadows racehorse tests positive for meth

ALTOONA, Iowa — A horse that won a race at Prairie Meadows has tested positive for meth. The horse named Drag Malibu was drug tested shortly after winning the third race of the day on May 29. "The horse had trace amounts of methamphetamine in his body when the...
ALTOONA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Board Of Supervisors To Consider Field Of Dreams Filming Request

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving an NBC/Universal Field of Dreams filming request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a Cott Systems book scanning project, discuss and potentially take action on a ceiling hanging display information, hear a secondary roads update and hold a public hearing on the final plat for Walnut Hills plat 2.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors To Consider Disabled Veteran Credit

The Greene County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a disabled veteran credit at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving an additional carillon concert on July 13th from 5:15-5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office quarterly report of fees, a transfer of funds for a Midland Power Cooperative installment payment and discuss the potential for a new NH3 location and hold a solar ordinance contents work session/discussion.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

