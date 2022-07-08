ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This week’s good climate news

Cover picture for the articleOver 1,000 acres of ancestral land in New York will be returned to the Onondaga Nation! The historic land transfer includes wetlands, floodplains, forests and fields that will soon be managed by their original owners. The previous landowners contaminated the land. They were forced to turn it over to...

NBC News

Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products

The sandwich chain Subway can be sued over claims that it is misleading customers when it says its tuna products are "100% tuna," a federal judge in California said Monday. The suit, originally brought in January 2021 by Oakland-area resident Nilima Amin, claims Subway's tuna products “partially or wholly lack tuna as an ingredient” and “contain other fish species, animal products, or miscellaneous products aside from tuna.”
The Conversation U.S.

US abortion restrictions are unlikely to influence international trends, which are largely becoming more liberal

The Supreme Court’s June 24, 2022, ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade is already having profound effects across the United States, from Florida to Wisconsin. And the ruling also bucks a clear worldwide trend. In countries from Iceland to Zambia, abortion restrictions have been lifted over the last two decades, not tightened. Today, only 24 countries out of 195 prohibit abortion, representing just 5% of women of reproductive age globally. Twice that many countries have made it easier to legally get an abortion in the past 20 years. The U.S. joined the short list of countries that are increasing...
The Conversation U.S.

What makes people willing to risk their lives to save others?

After an 18-year-old shooter murdered 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, distraught parents directed their rage at the multiple police officers who failed to enter the classroom where children were being shot. A teacher who survived his wounds derided the officers as “cowards.” It’s possible that a broken chain of command was more consequential than a lack of courage. But the actions – or inaction – of these officers stand in stark contrast to the heroism displayed by others under similar circumstances. For example, in August 2015, three young American men were on a crowded train heading...
The Conversation U.S.

Light pollution is disrupting the seasonal rhythms of plants and trees, lengthening pollen season in US cities

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea City lights that blaze all night are profoundly disrupting urban plants’ phenology – shifting when their buds open in the spring and when their leaves change colors and drop in the fall. New research I coauthored shows how nighttime lights are lengthening the growing season in cities, which can affect everything from allergies to local economies. In our study, my colleagues and I analyzed trees and shrubs at about 3,000 sites in U.S. cities to see how they responded under different lighting conditions over a five-year period. Plants use...
The Conversation U.S.

What does it mean to be a 'person'? Different cultures have different answers

Opponents and proponents of abortion rights often frame their positions in terms of two fundamental values: “life” or “choice.” However, many defenders of “life” are comfortable with taking human life in situations such as war or capital punishment. Many on the side of “choice” advocate for government regulation of guns or mandates on masking and vaccines. As I see it, “life” and “choice” are not, in and of themselves, really the issue. The central question is what – or who – constitutes a person. This question has long preoccupied anthropologists, particularly those like me who specialize in the study of non-European...
The Associated Press

Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it received its second contract from a major US-based hotel brand. This Fortune 1000 hospitality company signed its first agreement in February 2022 for a Seattle property. The newest location set to add a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to its public safety team is on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Knightscope Robot Roadshow was present for the client’s bi-annual gathering of its general managers held in Orlando, Florida in May. With over 5,000 properties in its native US market, the conference was highly attended and directly resulted in the acquisition of the latest contract. Knightscope is proud to be associated with such a powerful brand and optimistically anticipates expansion to more properties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005590/en/ Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract (Photo: Business Wire)
