Astronomy

Curiosity Daily Podcast: Explorers Club - Sian Proctor

Discovery
 4 days ago

Today, we are lucky enough to hear from a highly accomplished explorer who has some incredible...

www.discovery.com

The Associated Press

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powrful new telescope. The unveiling from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope began Monday at the White House with a sneak peek of the first shot — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. Tuesday's releases showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb's sheer power, distant location from Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in a new light that scientists said was almost as much art as science. "It's the beauty but also the story," NASA senior Webb scientist John Mather, a Nobel laureate, said after the reveal. "It's the story of where did we come from."
ASTRONOMY
Discovery

The World's Largest Salt Flat is Nature's Mirror

Salar de Uyuni, or the Uyuni Salt Flat, is located at the crest of the Andes mountains in Bolivia. At over 3,900 square miles, the world's largest salt flat was formed by a prehistoric lake that went dry. Now, this natural marvel is a popular tourist destination.
LIFESTYLE
Discovery

The First Full-Color Image From the James Webb Telescope is Here

The $10 billion space telescope's first images of deep space are finally here. Watch this historic event unfold on JAMES WEBB LIVE: FIRST IMAGES REVEALED Tuesday, July 12 at 10:30a on Discovery. President Biden has released the first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope which has been over...
ASTRONOMY

