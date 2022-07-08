FLOOD TO BEGIN SERVING IN CONGRESS

(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the man convicted of murdering a Peru State College student 12 years ago.. The state's high court rejected Joshua Keadle (KEY-dull)'s appeal Friday. Keadle had argued that evidence presented at trial did not go far enough to prove that 19-year-old Tyler Thomas was murdered. In rejecting the appeal, the court cited another Omaha case in which the victim’s body had never been found. In that case, the jury found Christopher Edwards guilty — also of second-degree murder — in the death of Jessica O’Grady.

3 DAYS AGO