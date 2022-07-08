ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

FLOOD TO BEGIN SERVING IN CONGRESS

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR MIKE FLOOD WILL JOIN THE U.S. HOUSE ON TUESDAY WHEN HE’S SWORN IN TO FILL THE...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman. Flood, of Norfolk, was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraskan attends Biden's gun law signing

Members of an Omaha neighborhood fought for months against a redevelopment project that they say will ruin their quality of life. Dodge County investigators are looking into what led to a deadly collision Saturday night.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: GOP coup in Kearney raises questions for November

The sudden takeover of Nebraska's Republican Party by conservative activists — many or perhaps most of whom appear to be strong supporters of Donald Trump — was a lightning strike. It's no longer the party led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and that's a stunning overnight reversal of Republican...
KEARNEY, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA GOP PICKS NEW CHAIRMAN

THERE IS A NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN PARTY. DELEGATES VOTED TO REMOVE DAN WELCH FROM THE POSITION DURING THE G-O-P CONVENTION IN KEARNEY ON SATURDAY AND REPLACE HIM WITH ERIC UNDERWOOD. UNDERWOOD SERVES AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GOP IN LANCASTER COUNTY. SEVERAL PARTY LEADERS RESIGNED FOLLOWING THE...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Pro-choice advocates rally in Omaha

Thousands of Nebraskans signed petitions that call for voters to present a valid ID to be able to vote in the state. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana finished gathering signatures this afternoon just minutes before they were due at the secretary of state's office. Election 2022: Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
WOWT

Voter ID requirment could be on Nebraska’s November ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Nebraskans signed petitions that call for voters to present a valid ID to be able to vote in the state, but not everyone agrees with the idea. Dozens of states including Iowa already request or require voters to show ID at the polls. Citizens...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Nebraska family recounts loved one lost to 'brain-eating amoeba'

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican
KSNB Local4

Ag solar installation complete in south central Nebraska

DAVENPORT, Neb. (Press Release) - Valley® Irrigation, a leader in advancing agricultural productivity, allowing growers to produce more with less through engineered irrigation equipment and connected crop management applications, has partnered with Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading land and mineral management firm, to complete the company’s first ag solar installation within North America.
DAVENPORT, NE
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 8 a.m.

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until 8 a.m. HARRISON-POTTAWATTAMIE-SHELBY-ADAIR-CASS-AUDUBON-CALHOUN-CARROLL-CRAWFORD-GREENE-GUTHRIE-SAC-MADISON-MONONA. Nebraska Counties. BURT-BUTLER-DODGE-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SAUNDERS-WASHINGTON. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. ISOLATED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Nebraska Gas Prices Continue To Drop

The cost to "fill 'er up" in Nebraska continues to decline. Triple-A says the statewide average Tuesday for a gallon of unleaded is 4.58, with even lower prices being reported at fueling stations in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The national average Tuesday is at 4.65 per gallon. In Iowa, the...
DOUGLAS, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Supreme Court Rejects Keadle's Appeal

(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the man convicted of murdering a Peru State College student 12 years ago.. The state's high court rejected Joshua Keadle (KEY-dull)'s appeal Friday. Keadle had argued that evidence presented at trial did not go far enough to prove that 19-year-old Tyler Thomas was murdered. In rejecting the appeal, the court cited another Omaha case in which the victim’s body had never been found. In that case, the jury found Christopher Edwards guilty — also of second-degree murder — in the death of Jessica O’Grady.

Comments / 0

Community Policy