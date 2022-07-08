FLOOD TO BEGIN SERVING IN CONGRESS

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman. Flood, of Norfolk, was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We heard from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday days after Nebraska Republicans changed their own organization’s rules to oust the chair of the party Dan Welch. Welch was replaced by Eric Underwood of Lincoln after a majority of the delegates voted to oust...
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Prominent Nebraska Democrats are expressing dismay that the Biden administration hasn’t taken steps — 18 months after taking office — to appoint Democrats to two, plum political jobs: U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal. Former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Bob Kerrey said...
Members of an Omaha neighborhood fought for months against a redevelopment project that they say will ruin their quality of life. Dodge County investigators are looking into what led to a deadly collision Saturday night.
On July 7, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana submitted about 180,000 combined signatures for two ballot initiatives, or about 90,000 signatures for each initiative, that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana. Both ballot initiatives are state statutes and require a number of signatures equal to 7% of the state’s registered voters...
The sudden takeover of Nebraska's Republican Party by conservative activists — many or perhaps most of whom appear to be strong supporters of Donald Trump — was a lightning strike. It's no longer the party led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and that's a stunning overnight reversal of Republican...
THERE IS A NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN PARTY. DELEGATES VOTED TO REMOVE DAN WELCH FROM THE POSITION DURING THE G-O-P CONVENTION IN KEARNEY ON SATURDAY AND REPLACE HIM WITH ERIC UNDERWOOD. UNDERWOOD SERVES AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GOP IN LANCASTER COUNTY. SEVERAL PARTY LEADERS RESIGNED FOLLOWING THE...
Thousands of Nebraskans signed petitions that call for voters to present a valid ID to be able to vote in the state. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana finished gathering signatures this afternoon just minutes before they were due at the secretary of state's office. Election 2022: Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood...
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The filibuster has been a useful tool for Democrats in the Nebraska Legislature. With it, they’ve blocked an abortion ban, permitless carry of concealed handguns, property tax reform and school choice legislation. “Some bills are just political and not really public policy, so when...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Nebraskans signed petitions that call for voters to present a valid ID to be able to vote in the state, but not everyone agrees with the idea. Dozens of states including Iowa already request or require voters to show ID at the polls. Citizens...
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
The signature deadline for Nebraska ballot initiatives was July 7. Citizens for Voter ID, the campaign behind an initiative to require voter identification, submitted over 170,000 signatures. In Nebraska, the number of signatures required to qualify an initiated constitutional amendment for the ballot is equal to 10% of registered voters...
LINCOLN, Neb.-With support from Lancaster County Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation hosted five Nebraska teachers and volunteers at the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference “Empire State of Agriculture,” June 29 – July 1 in Saratoga Springs, NY. Educators from across the country attended to...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from the office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, residents in need can apply for Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds through September 9. Read the full release below. "The State of Nebraska has funds remaining through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program...
DAVENPORT, Neb. (Press Release) - Valley® Irrigation, a leader in advancing agricultural productivity, allowing growers to produce more with less through engineered irrigation equipment and connected crop management applications, has partnered with Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading land and mineral management firm, to complete the company’s first ag solar installation within North America.
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until 8 a.m. HARRISON-POTTAWATTAMIE-SHELBY-ADAIR-CASS-AUDUBON-CALHOUN-CARROLL-CRAWFORD-GREENE-GUTHRIE-SAC-MADISON-MONONA. Nebraska Counties. BURT-BUTLER-DODGE-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SAUNDERS-WASHINGTON. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. ISOLATED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
The cost to "fill 'er up" in Nebraska continues to decline. Triple-A says the statewide average Tuesday for a gallon of unleaded is 4.58, with even lower prices being reported at fueling stations in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The national average Tuesday is at 4.65 per gallon. In Iowa, the...
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the man convicted of murdering a Peru State College student 12 years ago.. The state's high court rejected Joshua Keadle (KEY-dull)'s appeal Friday. Keadle had argued that evidence presented at trial did not go far enough to prove that 19-year-old Tyler Thomas was murdered. In rejecting the appeal, the court cited another Omaha case in which the victim’s body had never been found. In that case, the jury found Christopher Edwards guilty — also of second-degree murder — in the death of Jessica O’Grady.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Nineteen recruits have started their journey to become Nebraska State Troopers. The recruits will train for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “This is an important day for our agency, but it’s also a milestone day...
A Norfolk woman who was sent to prison six weeks pregnant and miscarried is suing the state and three prison nurses, including one who she says flushed her 13-week fetus down the toilet in her cell. In the lawsuit initially filed in York County District Court and later transferred to...
