Washington, DC

Morton’s condemns abortion rights protesters for disrupting Kavanaugh’s freedom to ‘eat dinner’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, was forced to exit through a back door of Morton’s Steakhouse in downtown Washington, D.C., by protesters who had learned he was there.

Protesters gathered outside the steakhouse on Wednesday night upon learning that Kavanaugh was inside and called the restaurant’s manager demanding that the justice be kicked out, according to Politico’s Daniel Lippman.

Morton’s condemned the actions of the protesters, writing to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.”

“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” the statement continued. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

House Republicans weigh national abortion restrictions

Kavanaugh was ultimately forced to leave through a backdoor exit after protests built outside the main door of Morton’s.

Kavanaugh is one of the six conservative justices who voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision last month, which has led to the outlawing of abortion in a number of states across the. country.

According to Politico, a person familiar with the situation said that Kavanaugh did not encounter the protesters at all and was able to finish his meal before leaving without dessert.

