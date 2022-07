Captain Edward M. Joyce served with distinction in France during World War I. Joyce was one of the youngest Captains serving in France. He returned to his wife and daughter in 1919. They would have another daughter in 1920. He soon found himself working at his old job with the Southern Pacific Railroad in Willcox, Arizona. He helped organize the first American Legion Post in Willcox. In 1922, he was elected to the Willcox city council as a committeeman.

