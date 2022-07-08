ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

St. Peter’s hosts 56th annual Art Show

By Aaron R. Mushrush
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePainters, photographers, carvers and artists from a variety of mediums set up shop on the streets leading to and surrounding St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes July...

Cape Gazette

Haunted Histories Paranormal Tour

Haunted Histories echo through time and Lewes is full of these eerie accounts. On this two-hour tour, Lewes Historical Society and First State Paranormal Investigations invite you to hear the true tales of long-ago residents of both the historic Cannonball and Burton Ingram Houses. This educational experience with a ghostly twist is not to be missed!
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth celebrates remodel with ribbon cutting

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of the newly remodeled Inn at Rehoboth June 22. Guests enjoyed refreshments, tours and networking at the newly renovated hotel at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Keith Mack and Ed Shockley ask “What Happened?”

For locals in the Cape Region, Keith Mack and Ed Shockley likely don’t need an introduction. The duo have been musical institutions in the area for the majority of the 21st century, whether playing together, solo or in other bands. However, the pair also have a long history together, playing in the early 1990s in a band called Cries. It was during that time Mack and Shockley wrote song demos that were never released publicly ... until now. Mack and Shockley’s new album “What Happened” with those songs is set to release Friday, July 29.
LEWES, DE
Lewes, DE
Entertainment
Local
Delaware Society
Lewes, DE
Society
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s Restaurant reopens in Rehoboth Beach

Nothing pairs better in the summertime than ice cream and the beach. Fortunately for Rehoboth Beach locals and visitors, Friendly’s Restaurant reopened July 1, showcasing renovations including a new drive-thru feature. In addition to Friendly’s famous ice cream, the family-favorite restaurant is now serving delicious food from a revamped menu.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation thanks Mark Carter

As noted June 21 in a Cape Gazette article, Mark Carter was the individual at Dogfish Head Brewery who supported events and fundraising efforts for nonprofit organizations. The Milton Community Foundation had the great pleasure of working with Mark, as his support and the support of Dogfish was and is invaluable to small nonprofits such as ours. The board of MCF wishes Mark all the best as he becomes a valuable member of the Center for the Inland Bays. Thank you, Mark.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW Charcuteries & Munch Boxes at Lewes Coffee!

❤️ Support Local!!! Lewes Coffee NOW carries Sweet Bites Charcuteries’ cheeses, charcuteries, Munch Boxes & Kiddocuteries! (Restocked every Thursday, and different every week!) ￼Everything you need to grab n’ go this summer - all in one place! ￼￼. Sweet Bites Charcuterie proudly used non-gmo and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bethany Blues rolls out live music schedule

Bethany Blues of Lewes has a brand-new look, and to go with it, a hot entertainment schedule packed with a ton of amazing music. Shannon Robison, Blues’ new booking manager, has been hard at work putting together evenings full of music in a variety of genres. “I've really enjoyed...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Sweet Frog holds official ribbon cutting

SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

East Coast Garden Center summer classes start July 20

The East Coast Garden Center summer class series will begin with a Welcome to Delaware session set for 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, in person at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. Classes continue weekly through Aug. 17, and include presentations and examples for hands-on plant familiarization. The fee...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Award-winning author Hiba Stancofski to sign books July 22

At its June conference, the National Federation of Press Women announced “I Feel Better Now” author Hiba Melhem Stancofski of Lewes was honored with a third-place award in its children’s book fiction category. Browseabout Books will host Stancofski for a book signing from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 22, at 133 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach.
LEWES, DE
seaislenews.com

Ocean City Entrepreneur Opens Boardwalk Clothing Shop

Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WMDT.com

2022 Milton Night Out scheduled

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Enjoying the Louvre Museum in Paris with the Cape Gazette

In May, Barbara Rynkowski and Debi Calabrese of Lewes capped off their river cruise through Provence and Burgundy with two fun-filled days in Paris. Of course, the Louvre Museum was a stop along the way while searching for the best pastries and chocolates. There is nothing better than the latest edition of the Gazette to go along with the finer things in life that Paris has to offer.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lisa Morris named Cape assistant supervisor of human resources

For the first time in 25 years, Cape Henlopen School District educator Lisa Morris will not be surrounded by children at work. “I’ve been so busy it hasn’t really hit me yet,” she said. “I will miss the kids. I think in September there may be some tears.”
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Micky Fins

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- This segment is guaranteed to make your stomach grumble, especially if you love seafood as much Foodie Friday host, Sloane Haines. Check out her and Mike’s visit to Micky Fins in West Ocean City. Micky Fins is located at 12952 Inlet Isle Lane in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Foundation appoints Richard Sokolov to board

Beebe Medical Foundation recently approved Richard Sokolov as a new member of its board of directors. He will begin his term of service Friday, Aug. 12. “The foundation board is thrilled to welcome Rick Sokolov, especially as the foundation embraces Beebe’s new five-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Sokolov will be a great asset as we explore possibilities for future growth of our areas of service, which is necessary to ensure the best patient experience for our patients and their families,” said Christian Hudson, Beebe Medical Foundation board chair.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Trading spaces in Rehoboth keeps the business of eating alive

Last week’s opening of the new Red, White & Basil restaurant on Coastal Highway marks the fourth local venture for Jeff McCracken and Mark Hunker. They are the longtime owners of Eden and JAM restaurants on the ocean block of Baltimore Avenue, and they recently acquired the tiny Coho’s Market next to Cultured Pearl. (Remember the High’s store that used to be there?)
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

