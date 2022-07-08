ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Phifer Eighth Graders Promoted To High School Class Of 2026

By Editor's Desk
allaroundpennsauken.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 16, family and friends gathered to celebrate the new Class of 2026 at the Eighth Grade Promotion Exercises, held at The Liacouras Center at Temple University. Over 370 students processed in among cheers and applause, as they ended one part of their academic careers and prepared to make the...

allaroundpennsauken.com

