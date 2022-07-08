ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Squires Make Donation To CYS

By Tyler Friel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of young children in the area are making a donation to another organization in order to help kids in foster care. The William Graham Manor Squires...

beavercountyradio.com

Get Go In Center Township Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Rock Life Program To Continue At SRU

Slippery Rock University is set to continue a program which helps those with intellectual or physical disabilities. Following an external review, the university decided to move forward with the Rock Life program. Officials say the curriculum will be redesigned as part of a four-year program. It will move under the...
BUTLER, PA
Butler County, PA
Society
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
ahn.org

AHN Physicians Named to the Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40 List

Five Allegheny Health Network (AHN) physicians in Western Pennsylvania have been named to the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED) Top 40 Physicians Under 40 list for 2022. Michael Aziz, MD, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties. Tajh Ferguson, MD, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Allegheny County. Jessica Hoyson, MD, Obstetrics & Gynecology,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Ag Secretary Reminds Residents About Spotted Lanternfly

State agriculture officials are once again sounding the alarm about the spotted lanternfly. Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding was in Washington County last week, which was just added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine list earlier this year. Redding spoke in front of a rail yard, because research has found the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Trafford manager focuses on tackling blight

Trafford’s new manager, who has been on the job since late April, said she wants to focus on code enforcement and blight in the borough. Jaime Peticca, 43, of Greensburg, took over for Ashley Stack, who left the post in early April to take a job as assistant manager at North Strabane Township in Washington County. Stack had worked as Trafford’s manager for about four years.
TRAFFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns to Washington County

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A parade took over downtown Washington on Saturday to kick off the Whiskey Rebellion Festival. It was the first year back since the pandemic and KDKA's Amy Wadas was in charge of the opening ceremony. After the opening parade, festival-goers got to take in the festival which was full of live music, historical reenactments, tours, and more. The festival takes place each year on the second weekend in July and you can learn more about the Whiskey Rebellion Festival on the Bradford House Historical Association website at this link.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Assaulted In Mercer Co. Incident

A Mercer County man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted another man late last week in nearby Mercer County. According to State Police, an unidentified 64-year-old Sandy Lake man, who is also a township supervisor, began working on a culvert on Park Road in Sandy Lake Township around 6 p.m. on Friday (July 8th).
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'It’s a shocker.' Kiski Township residents want local police back

When residents of Kiski Township and North Apollo awoke Friday morning, some were surprised to learn they had lost their 24-hour, seven-days-a-week police department. Four police officers and the police secretary quit Thursday and early Friday, leaving only a newly appointed police chief and the school resource officer. State police...
NORTH APOLLO, PA
wisr680.com

Grove City College Launching School Of Business

Grove City College is launching a new major-specific school. College officials announced that they are beginning a School of Business, which will offer 15 different majors for students. Grove City leaders say adding the School of Business is a part of their long-term strategic plan to design curriculum to meet...
GROVE CITY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania taxpayers have a right to know how universities they support are spending their money | PennLive Editorial

If you’re giving someone $500 million dollars each year, you have a right to know how they’re spending it. That’s the approximate amount Pennsylvania taxpayers dole out to Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln Universities, all part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. These universities are considered “state-related.” They are legally private institutions that receive state funding in exchange for offering reduced tuition rates to Pennsylvania residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
popville.com

“Follow up on love and support for my mom”

Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out to send mail to my mom, and thank you to anyone who donated to her GoFundMe as well. My family and I appreciate your love and generosity! Receiving love for my mom means a lot, and weighs heavily in a time when there are not only rough times personally, but nationally/globally too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Roadwork to Continue this Week

Summertime road work is set to continue for PennDOT crews this week. Traffic could be impacted on some major roadways in Butler County as projects continue. There will also be tarring and chipping happening on Kittanning and Parker Pike Roads in Allegheny Township. Patching work is expected to continue on...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Cases Drop

After seeing a drop in local COVID hospitalizations, the number of cases also fell this week. Over the past seven days, there were 142 new cases in Butler County—that’s down by more than 100 compared to the previous week. We reported earlier this week that Butler Memorial Hospital...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Department of Justice Announces Sentence for Lawrence County Man

A Lawrence County man has been sentenced on charges of violating federal narcotics laws. U.S. Department of Justice officials say 29-year-old Melvin Dorsey-Pace of New Castle will serve 39 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release. According to authorities, Dorsey-Pace distributed crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Dr. Oz visits Big Butler Fair

FRANKLIN TWP — Dr. Mehmet Oz traveled the gravel paths of the Big Butler Fairgrounds by golf cart to meet potential voters Thursday. Oz, a Republican, is running against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's where to turn if you're behind on electric bill payments

Mandy Zalich, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action, expects to see an increase in requests for energy assistance in the next few months, as rate hikes might add to an influx of those who have sought help with their electricity bills during the covid-19 pandemic. Energy assistance requests come in waves...
PITTSBURGH, PA

