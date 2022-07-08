ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neuroimaging features of antiphospholipid antibody-related stroke compared with atrial fibrillation-related stroke

By Wookjin Yang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognizing the lesion pattern of antiphospholipid antibody-related stroke (aPL-stroke) may contribute to establishing the cause in patients with cryptogenic stroke. We aimed to describe the neuroimaging features of aPL-stroke compared with atrial fibrillation-related stroke (AF-stroke), a major hidden cause of cryptogenic stroke. Using a prospective stroke registry, we identified consecutive aPL-...

www.nature.com

