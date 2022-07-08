ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reasons to Visit Hammonton – The Blueberry Capitol of the World

Cover picture for the articleToday is National Blueberry Day (July is National Blueberry Month) and in New Jersey we have no shortage of fresh, Jersey grown blueberries. However there is one town in NJ that is known as being the “Blueberry Capitol of the World” – Hammonton. Located in Atlantic...

Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
PhillyBite

Scola BYOB in Cape May Court House NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Why Are Dogs Walking Around With No Leash In Brigantine, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiments on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Brigantine Beach in Atlantic County. Apparently, the top three issues in the town are sprinklers spritzing people as they're walking their dogs, people not picking up after their dogs (ya know... the poo), and people allowing their dogs to roam free without a leash. LOOK:
BRIGANTINE, NJ
PhillyBite

Sugar Factory Opening at Towne Place in Cherry Hill NJ

The newest addition to the Garden State Park shopping center is a new American brasserie called Sugar Factory. Known for its rainbow-colored burgers and photo-friendly milkshakes, the restaurant will open in the late fall of 2022 at the former Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar site, which closed in March 2020 due to a COVID-19 curve. The Cherry Hill location will be the second Sugar Factory location in New Jersey, after the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Spotted Lanternflies In Mays Landing, NJ; Here’s How To Kill Them

The most annoying pests of the century, the spotted lanternflies, are back in South Jersey. The spotted lanternfly infestation apparently presses on in Atlantic County. This time, they're annoying the people of Mays Landing in a big way. These nasties seem to be here to stay. They've become quite a problem for many NJ counties since they were first discovered in Pennsylvania back in 2014.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Entrepreneur Opens Boardwalk Clothing Shop

Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Gritty, Flyers Caravan Heading to Ocean City

The Flyers Community Caravan will roll into Ocean City in its original carnival-style format, which includes an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target and bungee run. The Caravan, now in its sixth year, is set to make its way around the tri-state area throughout its summer-long event series to connect with fans in the surrounding region.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Feast begins on July 11

The Rev. David Rivera and the Rev. Joseph Capella walked ahead of the statue of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel during the procession on July 16, 2021. (THG/Betsey Karl.To purchase photosin The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Volunteers are preparing for the Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. With many...
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Wildwood Man Finds Buried Treasure From 1930s While Digging Near Home

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The owner of a Wildwood home says he’s been renovating it for about two years but it wasn’t until he started digging up a hole that he found​ buried treasure from the 1930s. “Somebody went under there with a little shovel and buried that thing under there. They were hiding that money from somebody for something,” Richard Gilson said. Some would say everything that has withstood the test of time has a story. “You’d be surprised. You think you’re digging someplace nobody’s been and you find something that was there a long time ago,” Gilson said. For Gilson, the secrets...
WILDWOOD, NJ

