Nevada Public Radio says farewell to Andrew Kiraly

By KNPR News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than 12 years serving as editor of Desert Companion, Andrew Kiraly recently announced his departure from Nevada Public Radio’s award-winning city-regional magazine, effective July 22, 2022. “It’s been an honor leading a publication dedicated to telling compelling stories about my hometown,” Kiraly said. “Las Vegas is...

8newsnow.com

Mayor of Flavortown awarded key to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Guy Fieri, the jovial, bleach blonde-haired television host, author, and restauranteur, has received a key to the city, from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. The announcement comes from Caesars Entertainment, which, along with Fieri’s charitable foundation, hosted a lunch event for veterans and first responders.
Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Nevada Government
Elko Daily Free Press

Trump calls Nevada a crime ‘cesspool,’ boosts Lombardo and Laxalt in Vegas

NAOKA FOREMAN MICHELLE RINDELS The Nevada Independent. Former President Donald Trump told a Las Vegas audience on Friday that Nevada is a “cesspool of crime” and that Gov. Steve Sisolak is “letting your state go to hell” in a campaign speech focused on boosting Republican nominees for governor and Senate and promoting policies that are tougher on crime and gentler on police.
8newsnow.com

Web Extra: Nevada political spending will be in the millions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you think you’re already seeing a lot of political ads, just wait. Millions of dollars are spent every political season to get your vote and this is just the beginning. UNLV Assistant Professor Kenneth Miller talked with Politics Now host John Langeler about...
#Photography#Design#Nevada Public Radio#Nevada Press Association#Metropolitan Magazine
news3lv.com

Protestors demand apology after racist train display at Galleria Mall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Monday, the National Action Network Las Vegas Chapter will hold a protest and press conference at the Galleria Mall in Henderson, Nevada. They say community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Huge New Casino Project From a Big Name

For decades downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street area, served as a grittier alternative the the glitz and glamour of the mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. With the street closed to traffic and the massive lights and music show known as the Fremont St. Experience, not to mention the live music and DJs that take over after dark, downtown Las Vegas has become a non-stop party.
Hyperallergic

Nevada Artists Mobilize to Establish a Sacred Mountain Range as National Monument

SEARCHLIGHT, NV — Typically in the item action list for most practicing artists, you will find a broad swath of activities: keep studio hours; generate new work; engage community members; curate an exhibition; and keep chugging along for that solo show or group exhibition. I feel comfortable asserting that a far less often checked box in the eclectic laundry list of creative endeavors is to make a substantial contribution to the establishment of a new national monument. But that is what Kim Garrison Mean, Sergio “Checko” Salgado, and Mikayla Whitmore have managed to do, and organize an exhibition about it.
nevadabusiness.com

Lauren Molasky Fierst Joins Nevada Donor Network Foundation Board

LAS VEGAS—Nevada Donor Network Foundation (NDNF) is proud to announce that Lauren Molasky Fierst has joined the foundation board. As an organ transplant recipient, Molasky Fierst’s has first-hand experience with having to leave the state for care, drives her efforts to help NDNF expand transplantation capabilities in Nevada.
