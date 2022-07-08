Avalanche 'Excited' About Acquiring Georgiev

The level of excitement is mutual between Colorado and newly acquired netminder Alexandar Georgiev. The level of excitement is mutual. On Thursday afternoon ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Colorado Avalanche acquired netminder Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for Colorado's third-round and fifth-round selections in the...
Ya gotta love when you’re a professional athlete and a local celebrity, ESPECIALLY after winning a championship…. And the police don’t recognize you. That’s exactly what happened to Bowen Byram, the Canadian defenseman for the Stanley Cup champs Colorado Avalanche. Tons of people were in Denver, Colorado...
The Colorado Avalanche have some tough decisions looming in the offseason. After winning the Stanley Cup, it was clear that the Avalanche weren’t going to be able to retain all of their talent. With Darcy Kuemper destined for free agency, the Avs have now made their decision on another one of its Cup winners. According […]
During Monday's '32 Thoughts' podcast, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Colorado Avalanche were one of the teams to inquire about the availability of Patrick Kane leading up to March 21st's trade deadline. Friedman went on to say that if he becomes available this summer, given the moves Chicago...
On a day where Heinz Field was officially re-named Acrisure Stadium, the hits keep coming for the city of Pittsburgh, as Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins‘ long-time center has decided to hit the open market for the first time in his career in order to see what the market bears.
Colorado's 2022 draftee, goaltender Ivan Zhigalov was in attendance in Montreal and shared his experience of being selected by the club. The floor filled with General Managers, scouts, head coaches and front office hockey operations staff of the respective 32 NHL teams arranged at the 2022 NHL Draft hosted in Montreal's Bell Centre began to ready themselves to leave up as this year's draft wrapped up and one final pick in the seventh rounder remained to be announced.
The Colorado Avalanche could serve as a model rebuild for NHL franchises looking to go from the bottom-dwellers to champions. Just a few years ago, the Avs were a total nightmare, yet the work from the front office and the players on the ice have resulted in the birth of a potential dynasty. As a reward for winning the Stanley Cup this season, Avs legend Joe Sakic has been promoted to a new role in the organization, taking over as President of Hockey Operations, per Peter Baugh.
While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents. Players that received qualifying offers are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these...
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
Confronted by the harsh reality of the Tampa Bay Lightning moving on from him and with memories still fresh of being on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup championship handshake line, Ryan McDonagh approved a trade to the Nashville Predators. The Predators also lost to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche when they were swept out of the first round. In adding McDonagh and re-signing Filip Forsberg, Nashville hopes it’s beginning to close the gap on Colorado. “We did get beat by Colorado, the team that won the Stanley Cup, so that’s in our conference — that’s our measuring stick,” general manager David Poile said Monday. “No false illusions: We have still a ways to go, but I do feel today that a year older for a lot of the younger players and adding McDonagh, I think we’re going in the right direction.” Nashville is not the only team with that measuring stick in mind. The Edmonton Oilers, swept by the Avalanche in the conference final, Minnesota Wild and others around the West are chasing the champs by making moves even before free agency begins.
GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
The clock is ticking for the Calgary Flames to secure the retention of star forward Johnny Gaudreau’s services, as they could soon lose the biggest selling point they have for Johnny Hockey, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. In exactly 48 hours, #Flames will lose the ability to offer Johnny Gaudreau an 8-year contract, which […]
When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
According to DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli, pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Braden Holtby may be forced to end his career due to injury. "Braden Holtby, unlikely to play next season. His career may be over," Seravalli said on DFO Rundown. The 32-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in the middle of March...
Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year contract through the 2024-25 season. The Avalanche acquired the netminder from the New York Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Colorado's third-round and fifth-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Dumais' father, Patrice, grew up with the Hall of Famer and sees parallels between the skilled forwards. When Martin St. Louis took to the stage to address Centre Bell before the opening of the NHL draft Thursday night, it felt like he could have been talking directly to Jordan Dumais.
The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche re-signed forward Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year deal Monday. The contract runs through the 2029-30 season and is worth a reported $49 million, or $6.125 million per season. Nichushkin, 27, set career highs in goals (25), assists (27), points (52) and game-winning goals (five)...
Nikola Jokic has become one of the best players in the league after getting selected in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. He is a two-time MVP and is widely considered the best passing big man ever. There is no doubt that the Denver Nuggets front office was smart...
With 48 hours until the opening of free agency on Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers and forward Evander Kane remain far apart on a contract extension to keep him in Oil Country. Sources tell Daily Faceoff that the Kane camp, led by agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star Hockey, and the Oilers met on Sunday and made little progress in talks, which have been ongoing since Edmonton bowed out of the Western Conference final in May.
