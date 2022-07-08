ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Caan Once Joked He Lived At The Playboy Mansion To ‘Get Over His Divorce’

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G96AL_0gZCZUKV00

The late James Caan was married four times in his lifetime. His ex-wives include Dee Jay Mattis, Sheila Ryan, Ingrid Hajek, and Linda Stokes. His four marriages produced five children including actor Scott Caan, best known for Hawaii Five-O.

Back when Scott was very young and James was going through a divorce, James lived at the Playboy Mansion for a short time. In 2003, James revealed, “To get over my divorce, I got a prescription to live at the Playboy Mansion for a while.” Young Scott would visit his dad at the infamous mansion and James once joked that he’d “have Scott bring me girls.”

James Caan lived at the Playboy Mansion after one of his divorces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYF6a_0gZCZUKV00
SCOTT CAAN with his dad JAMES CAAN, c. 1976-1977 / Everett Collection

Scott added, now 45 years old, “No one could say no to a cute little boy.” Scott’s mother is Sheila, who was only married to James for about a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efaYo_0gZCZUKV00
SLITHER, James Caan, 1973 / Everett Collection

James is survived by sons Scott, James, Jacob, and Alexander, as well as daughter Tara. He once joked, “I have four wives and five kids. I apparently don’t know the difference [between sex and love].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGu2l_0gZCZUKV00
QUEEN BEES, James Caan, 2021. © Gravitas Ventures / courtesy Everett Collection

His kids confirmed his death at the age of 82 and shared the statement, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

