The A.J. Foyt Racing team has parked the No. 11 Chevy entry for this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto event. It’s unclear whether the car driven by Tatiana Calderon on road and street courses and on ovals by JR Hildebrand will return later this season, but the team tells RACER it is only willing to confirm the entry’s absence for Toronto. The team also hopes to bring the car back if and when overdue payments from its primary sponsor are made.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO