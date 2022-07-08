ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

50 Years of Music in Chicago, Photographed

By Sarah Steimer
Chicago magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Natkin has been photographing world-famous musicians across the globe since the 1970s, flying out for this concert or that festival. But he’s always kept Chicago as his home base. “Everybody told me that you can’t make a living shooting bands, shooting musicians — and not if you...

www.chicagomag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago magazine

Every Chicago-Adjacent Artist Playing Pitchfork Fest

Out of all the major summer music festivals in Chicago, Pitchfork Music Festival has always been the best at highlighting local talent. In any given year, you can expect seven to twelve hometown artists populating the bill over the weekend. This year, however, the 2022 iteration of the fest only boasts four Chicago acts — and that’s depending on how you count it. While that number marks a surprisingly down year for the long-running Union Park event, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t deep 312 connections throughout the lineup.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
theplanetD

Where to stay in Chicago: Best Areas and Hotels for 2022

Chicago is the best. The Illinois capital is one of the most exciting cities in the United States. It has a skyline that would turn most cities green with envy and has vibrant city life and culture. Chicago is also situated on the shores of Lake Michigan and even has waterfront and watersport activities on offer.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Rockford, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Is The Bear Chef Carmen Berzatto Based On A Real Character?

If you've ever worked in the food industry, you'll feel strongly connected to FX's new show "The Bear," which follows chef Carmen Berzatto as he takes over his brother's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicago. Carmen Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allan White, inherits the restaurant after his brother's death. The character spent his career in top restaurants, even earning a James Beard award. So, when he finds himself in this chaotic world of a gritty urban kitchen, it's a bit of a culture shock. He has to deal with staff members who are set in their ways and have little respect for the way an organized fine-dining kitchen is run. The clash of personalities in "The Bear" blends to increase the level of usual chaos of a restaurant kitchen.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea reacts to off-duty cop shot in Beverly neighborhood

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss news of Danny Golden, the off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot during an altercation on the South Side. Officer Goldman is now paralyzed and receiving treatment at Christ Hospital. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
David Bowie
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Steve Goodman
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Dusty Hill
Person
John Prine
soultracks.com

An incredible Earth Wind & Fire classic demo unvaulted - listen now

(July 10, 2022) For an all too brief decade, Chicago native Charles Stepney (1931-1976) put his indelible stamp on records by everyone from Muddy Waters to Rotary Connection. It was his compositional, arranging, and production prowess with Earth, Wind & Fire, however, that remains most eternally embedded in his legacy. Group co-leader Philip Bailey has personally attested to the essential role that Stepney played in cultivating its sonic foundation. Now, that impact is being explored for the first time—half a century later—on an upcoming compilation of his home recordings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago giving away 5,000 bikes to eligible residents — how to apply

CHICAGO - In an effort to make riding a bicycle more safe and affordable, the city of Chicago is giving away thousands of bikes to eligible residents. The bike distribution program will give away 5,000 bikes — including safety and maintenance equipment — over the next four years to residents who qualify by age and income.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Classical Music#Folk Music
1440 WROK

Famous Vegas Performer Is Big Supporter Of New IL Gelato Shop

You're not going to believe the popular star that is backing a new gelato shop in Illinois. The Dessert was invented in Italy. Some people would compare it to ice cream but in reality, they are much different. Even though they are made with many of the same ingredients, gelato is much richer, denser, and smoother because the portions and the processes are not the same. The Italian sweet treat is healthier but let's be honest, neither is going to be on a healthy eating plan.
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
ABC 7 Chicago

Highland Park shooting: Texas family shares survival story

HOUSTON, Texas -- Days after barely escaping the Highland Park mass shooting with their children, a Houston family is sharing their survival story. Valerie Dieterich grew up in Highland Park, Illinois. Her parents still live there. On this 4th of July, she was excited to bring her husband Tracy and their two daughters to enjoy the town's celebrations.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy