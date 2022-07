Utahns have probably noticed a change in how much they’re spending lately. The impact of inflation in 2022 has shown just how rapidly circumstances can shift. For instance, the average price for a gallon of gas in Utah was $5.24 this week, an increase from $3.58 one year ago, according to AAA. Grocery prices have also shown an increase across many brands and categories, according to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO