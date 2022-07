This out today from Everett Firefighters after a scary incident that ended okay Saturday after a child fell out a third-story window. Everett Fire transported a 16-month-old girl to Providence Regional Medical Center Saturday late afternoon after falling approximately 35 feet from a third-story window at an apartment complex in the Cascade View Neighborhood off of Everett Mall Way. Thankfully, the child only suffered a minor foot injury and has since been released from the hospital.

