Internos Wine Cafe to Make Return in Larkspur

Photo: Google

Do you remember Internos Wine Cafe? The cozy spot in the Laurel Heights and Jordan Park area closed at some point during the pandemic. It was a decent spot to relax over a glass or two, with knowledgeable staff and a decidedly jazzy and unpretentious vibe, according to those who frequented it.

Now it seems that Internos will be making a comeback this year, except this time they will be located at 1110 Magnolia Ave. in Larkspur, according to a pending ABC license found in state public records. The wine bar’s rebirth is brought to us in part by Anthony Martinez, who tells What Now San Francisco that they will likely open in September.

He mentioned that they have a lot of awesome plans for the new space, including new sommeliers, a delicious food menu, and a great wine list. Exact details, however, are forthcoming as their plans are ironed out over the next couple months. Stay tuned.