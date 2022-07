REUBENS, Idaho (KLIX)-A young woman was killed in a rollover Tuesday afternoon in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, the 19-year-old Lewiston woman was driving a Honda Civic on the Gifford Reubens Road at around 5 p.m. when she went off the road, lost control, and the car rolled. ISP said the woman died at the scene. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours. ISP is investigating the crash.

6 DAYS AGO