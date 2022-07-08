ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Spradling, aka Ten-Ten the Clown: ‘He just didn’t know how good he was’

By Mike O'Brien
sgfcitizen.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you watched weekday afternoon TV children’s programs on Springfield’s Channel 10 back in the 1960s, you knew his face. But you didn’t know his name at all. He was called “Ten-Ten the Clown,” but in fact he was Don Spradling. Ten-Ten expired a...

sgfcitizen.org

Comments / 0

 

sgfcitizen.org

No Springfield Lasers in July as team awaits word from World TeamTennis

Cooper Tennis Complex should be abuzz with activity right now, with the Springfield Lasers playing World TeamTennis. But things are silent in Springfield, just as they are from the WTT office. The Lasers, owned by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, announced on their website and Facebook page that the team...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Hammons Field to host Springfield planning public event

The City of Springfield invites people to visit Hammons Field on July 21, but there won’t be a Cardinals game. People will be invited to walk through a series of exhibits on Forward SGF, the comprehensive plan crafted to guide Springfield from now until the end of 2040. “Forward...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic Places

Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, United States.Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2012, the Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1962 along U.S. Highway 66 (aka St. Louis Street) located at 1158 E. St. Louis Street. This Steak 'n Shake location is 60 years old.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield teen dies in fatal motorcycle crash

A Springfield teen died in a fatal motorcycle crash in north Springfield Sunday night. According to a release, Springfield police were investigating a motor vehicle crash at Kearney and Robberson streets around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. During the investigation, officers used a patrol car with emergency lights to block the westbound lanes, allowing a tow truck to tow the disabled vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Wild Bill Hickok vs. Davis Tutt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost everyone’s story ends in a cemetery. So many headstones. So many stories. In an old part of Maple Park Cemetery, a red, recently-dedicated headstone stands out. Its story is etched on its back with playing cards, a pocket watch, and a pistol. “It’s a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

709 Swaying Oak Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Experience Exceptional Lakefront Lifestyle! Set in a private location with huge panoramic views of the lake, this 3390sf lakefront home offers 4 beds & 3 baths. Prepare to be impressed as you enter this home with oak floors, large kitchen complete with swanstone countertops & beautiful cabinetry, dining area with magnificent outdoor views & spacious living area that walks out to a large covered deck. Master suite comes with jetted tub, walk-in shower & double vanity plus easy access to lakeside deck, second upper bedroom also has attached bathroom. Lower level is finished with new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Complete with a 2nd kitchen, 2 other bedrooms (1 nonconforming), 1 bathroom, and utility room. Additional features include spacious outdoor area with low maintenance landscaping & 1 well covered dock. Don't forget the 14x42 storage room! Enjoy lakefront views & activities while chilling out on the martini deck. If you're looking for a perfect lakefront home, you've just found one.
ROACH, MO
KYTV

Monett family pleads for help finding sons killer after shooting

Monett, Mo. (KY3) - The family of Sebastian Wormington, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed in early June in Springfield, is speaking out because his killer is still on the loose. His father, Jared Wormington, and step-mother, Crystal Wormington, say he was taken away too soon. ”Some days it...
MONETT, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Answer Man: What’s going on at the Pensmore Mansion?

Reader question: Hey Answer Man! Whatever happened to the Pensmore Castle? — Robert Kipfer of Springfield. Well, first of all, it’s still there. I saw it from a distance Friday and drone photographer Bruce Stidham shot video for us this week. The Pensmore Mansion, which isn’t finished, is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
point2homes.com

924 East Sunshine Street, Springfield, Greene County, MO, 65807

Location! Close to schools, the hospital and shopping. This pleasing house has several original features including hardwood flooring throughout, big picture windows, and arched doorways. The first thing you will notice stepping inside this home is the large open living/dining combo with a ton of nature light. The delightful kitchen has lots of cabinet space with a kitchen island. Not only does this home offer a living/dining combo, it comes with a formal dining room along with an extra bonus room right off the kitchen. This bonus room will lead you out to the backyard where you will notice a fully fenced yard. With 3 great size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms this home is perfect for anyone!! Do not miss out on this charming home!!
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield car dealerships see no change in temp tags a year after change slated to take effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark. The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Kearney Street

(KTTS News) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Springfield. Police say the rider died after they lost control of the bike and it ran off the road. KY3 says it happened in the 300 block of East Kearney.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Ava Missouri has died after a crash Saturday in Christian County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Tommy Hampton was driving eight miles east of Oldfield Missouri on Highway UU when he hit a deer, causing his Honda motorcycle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
AVA, MO
KOLR10 News

Stone County woman gets 12 years behind bars for caging boy

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman who was charged alongside three other people after a boy was found unresponsive was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse. Katherine Kost, 55, got 12 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge she received […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

One dead, one hurt in boat crash on Table Rock Lake

New information has been released about the crash. Read more in the story below: TANEY COUNTY, Mo – The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person died when a boat crashed against rocks on Table Rock Lake Sunday afternoon. The identity of the person who died has not been released yet. MSHP said a pontoon […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Two Ukrainian families seek refuge in the Ozarks

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two families escaping the war in Ukraine have made their way safely to the Ozarks. They arrived on Wednesday and are staying with a host family in Rogersville. The Brokhovs don’t speak English, so Denys Brokhov’s host family translated for KY3. The Brokhovs lived...
ROGERSVILLE, MO

