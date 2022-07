CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 6:20 p.m. on July 10 claimed the life of a Centre woman. Police say 42-year-old Norma D. Richardson was injured when the 2008 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Richardson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to the Cherokee Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

