Las Vegas, NV

Friends with Benefits: Stella Cho at MGM Grand

By Kiko Miyasato
lasvegasmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella Cho’s dream came true. “I have always dreamed of working in Las Vegas; and I always strived to work at the best dayclub in the world,” says the South Korean native. Cho is now working as a model bartender at the longest-running dayclub in the...

lasvegasmagazine.com

moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Pennsylvania State
Las Vegas, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Huge New Casino Project From a Big Name

For decades downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street area, served as a grittier alternative the the glitz and glamour of the mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. With the street closed to traffic and the massive lights and music show known as the Fremont St. Experience, not to mention the live music and DJs that take over after dark, downtown Las Vegas has become a non-stop party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deorro
Steve Aoki
8newsnow.com

Mayor of Flavortown awarded key to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Guy Fieri, the jovial, bleach blonde-haired television host, author, and restauranteur, has received a key to the city, from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. The announcement comes from Caesars Entertainment, which, along with Fieri’s charitable foundation, hosted a lunch event for veterans and first responders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Mgm Grand#Dj Pauly D#Friends With Benefits#New York City#South Korean#Liquid Pool Lounge
NBC Los Angeles

Hello Kitty Cafe Opens in Las Vegas

The newest Hello Kitty Cafe location opened Friday at Fashion Show Las Vegas, right off the Vegas Strip. The new full fledged-cafe celebrates "all things Hello Kitty and Las Vegas," offering fans exclusive collectible merchandise and supercute treats only available at the new location. Fans can expect Hello Kitty-themed beverages...
LAS VEGAS, NV
point2homes.com

5174 Peak Climb Drive, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89135

Enjoy elevated living in the Fully Furnished & Professionally Decorated NORTH model. Unparalleled in design, walk through the foyer into a sun-filled open floor plan w floor to ceiling windows. Ultra luxe Great Room includes TV & Primo 72" Fireplace embedded in Quartz wall & artistic wooden trim on high ceilings. Chefs will envy the cutting edge Kitchen w Wolf appliances, dual ovens + cooktops, column fridge + freezer, wine coolers, Quartz counters & island w extended table, overlooking airy Dining Room. 20' sliding glass door opens into resort inspired patio w open air dining + grill, pool + rain curtain, fire pit & entertainment center. Private entrance leads to primary suite upgraded w wet bar, wine fridge & fireplace; spa like primary bath w stand alone tub, semi-frameless shower enclosure w rain head, dual sinks & large walk-in closet w custom organizers. Add'l fts include secondary beds w full en-suite bath/walk-in closet, glass enclosed wine storage, home office + laundry room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Belgium
NewsBreak
irvineweekly.com

Crossroads Kitchen Outpost In Vegas Is Bringing In The Locals

In a city famous for its steaks and prime rib since the Flamingo Hotel opened in 1946, Las Vegas is on the edge of a plant-based boom with the opening of Crossroads Kitchen, the first vegan fine dining restaurant on the strip. Crossroads Kitchen is located at Resorts World Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Plaza Hotel & Casino to host “Dealt – Stories from My Life on the Felt” book signing, Aug. 26

Plaza Hotel & Casino to host “Dealt – Stories from My Life on the Felt” book signing, Aug. 26. Special room rate available; meet & greet and blackjack play planned. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will welcome Eric Sherwood, author of the immensely popular book “Dealt – Stories from My Life on the Felt,” for his first book signing and meet & greet event in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV

