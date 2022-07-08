Sunday Journal – “Last of the Right Whales” Documentary with Dr. Stormy Mayo

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- MeliBio, the world’s first company focused on creating real honey without bees, is partnering with San Francisco-based BAIA for an exciting new summer menu. The upscale restaurant will showcase the award-winning bee-free honey in two summer-exclusive menu items, a bruschetta appetizer and a panna cotta dessert. Guests of BAIA will have a chance to be among the world’s first to sample MeliBio’s bee-free honey from July to September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005431/en/ BAIA’s Bruschetta with MeliBio Bee-Free Honey (Photo: Business Wire)

