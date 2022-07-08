ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ property tax relief: Here's how much you'll get back this year

By FOX 5 NY Staff
my9nj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY - The new budget signed into law last month by Gov. Phil Murphy will provide $2 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and rebates for renters. Under the new ANCHOR or Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program, which replaces the Homestead Benefit program, more than...

www.my9nj.com

Comments / 25

jbsurfin
3d ago

so you borrow 15 billion to produce a budget of $50 billion, and then try to convince the taxpayer they're getting money back. who's paying the interest rate on those bonds you borrowed for 20 years? my 1,000 I will be getting on a $12, 000 a year property tax, in which the town already told me is going up $300 more. yeah I'm very impressed

Reply(3)
7
linda
3d ago

I don’t believe ANYTHING I read any more,I’ve never been lied to so much as I’ve been lied to in the last 2 years

Reply(1)
15
Millies Mom
3d ago

New Jersey folks are never happy even though they live in a state with close proximity to the biggest metropolitan areas in the country and have a mall on every corner and all the beaches and vacation spots we can imagine from south to north. And we have the best peaches and tomatoes hands down!!

Reply(2)
3
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Relief#Rebates#New Jersey#Real Estate#Nj#Homestead Benefit#Fox#Th
thelakewoodscoop.com

Reminder: State Rental Assistance Program Waiting List Opens on Monday, July 11

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is today reminding residents that the Department will be accepting pre-applications online for the State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) Waiting List starting Monday, July 11, 2022 through Friday, July 22, 2022. Pre-applications will be accepted to enter a lottery for the statewide SRAP program in the Elderly, Family, Disabled, and Homeless categories.
LOTTERY
njfuture.org

The State of New Jersey’s Housing Market: We Need More

New Jersey is facing an acute housing shortage. Nationally, we are millions of housing units short of meeting demand, and the situation is proportionally worse in New Jersey. That was the big-picture message delivered by Debra Tantleff, founding principal of Tantum Real Estate, to kick off the session on The State of Housing in New Jersey at the New Jersey Planning and Redevelopment Conference on June 16, hosted jointly by New Jersey Future and the New Jersey chapter of the American Planning Association. Demand for housing in New Jersey is far exceeding supply, especially middle-income housing. Failure to produce enough housing, both in terms of the types of housing that potential residents are looking for, and in the kinds of places where today’s homebuyers and renters want to live, puts upward pressure on prices and incentivizes people to look elsewhere.
REAL ESTATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

How do I get a CCW permit in New Jersey?

Since the supreme court ruling which eases the CCW permit in New Jersey, TLS has been inundated with emails inquiring how to go about the process. Local police departments tell TLS they have also been inundated with permit applications. Many local residents who have gun permits are mistakenly under the...
POLITICS
CBS New York

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENTON, NJ
fcfreepress

$45.2 Billion Budget Waiting for Gov Wolf’s Signature

After missing the June 30 deadline for a budget deal, an agreement has been made. The $45.2 billion budget was approved by the Senate on Friday after the House approved it Thursday. It awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to become official. The budget includes. $1.5 billion increase...
CBS New York

New Jersey's big city mayors hope bail reform changes lower gun crimes

PATERSON, N.J. -- The mayors of New Jersey's largest cities hope to see a decrease in gun crimes because of a change in the state's bail law. A CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, it makes it easier to detain people charged with serious gun offenses. The number of shooting victims in New Jersey surged up more than 40 percent in the last two years. Paterson is one of the five large cities most impacted. "I think it's very bad, horrible. It's very devastating," said Marcuasia Pauling, who lives in Paterson. Advocates hope a change in the bail law eases the toll by denying bail...
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy