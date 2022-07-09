Abortion Indiana: Federal judge lifts order against IN procedure ban
A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protection for abortion. The video featured is from a previous report. Judge Sarah Evans Barker's order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking the law against the procedure that the Republican-backed legislation called "dismemberment abortion." RELATED: Indiana report shows 8.5% increase in abortions during 2021 The law prohibits doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions unless to prevent serious health risk or save the life of the mother. RELATED: Biden signs executive order on abortion access after Supreme Court overturns Roe A doctor violating the law could face a felony charge. RELATED: Illinois braces for influx of women seeking abortions as neighboring states move to ban it The Republican-dominated Legislature is expected to consider tighter abortion laws during a special legislative session set to start July 25.
