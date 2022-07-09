ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion Indiana: Federal judge lifts order against IN procedure ban

ABC 7 Chicago
A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protection for abortion.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker's order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking the law against the procedure that the Republican-backed legislation called "dismemberment abortion."

The law prohibits doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions unless to prevent serious health risk or save the life of the mother.

A doctor violating the law could face a felony charge.

The Republican-dominated Legislature is expected to consider tighter abortion laws during a special legislative session set to start July 25.

