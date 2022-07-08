ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Pro-choice protests held in the Cape Region July 4

By Aaron R. Mushrush
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo separate pro-choice groups organized July 4 to demonstrate their disapproval of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, thus eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. Emily Burke, co-organizer of the...

Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Letter way off base about Milton

I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

National Night out in Salisbury returns Aug. 2

SALISBURY, Md. – National Night Out is back in Salisbury next month. The event will be held at the Salisbury City Park on August 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Members of the Salisbury Police Department will be serving chips and hotdogs, and various vendors from the community will be present with resources, activities, and giveaways for children and families.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Recovery Campus Opens In Berlin

BERLIN – State and local officials gathered in Berlin last Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new recovery campus. On July 7, the connections of Hope4Recovery held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new 2,500-square-foot facility at the site of the H4R Recovery Campus, located across from Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation thanks Mark Carter

As noted June 21 in a Cape Gazette article, Mark Carter was the individual at Dogfish Head Brewery who supported events and fundraising efforts for nonprofit organizations. The Milton Community Foundation had the great pleasure of working with Mark, as his support and the support of Dogfish was and is invaluable to small nonprofits such as ours. The board of MCF wishes Mark all the best as he becomes a valuable member of the Center for the Inland Bays. Thank you, Mark.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Donovan-Smith residents meet with Lewes officials

During the process to annex the Donovan-Smith Manufactured Home Park, Lewes officials stressed just how strict city code is and the diligence required from homeowners to abide by it. Seeking reprieve from deplorable conditions in the park, residents said they prepared to shoulder such tasks during the public hearing April...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Foundation appoints Richard Sokolov to board

Beebe Medical Foundation recently approved Richard Sokolov as a new member of its board of directors. He will begin his term of service Friday, Aug. 12. “The foundation board is thrilled to welcome Rick Sokolov, especially as the foundation embraces Beebe’s new five-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Sokolov will be a great asset as we explore possibilities for future growth of our areas of service, which is necessary to ensure the best patient experience for our patients and their families,” said Christian Hudson, Beebe Medical Foundation board chair.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex land-use applications increase in FY2022

It comes as no surprise that land-use applications in Sussex County are increasing. During the annual comprehensive plan report to Sussex County Council June 28, Planning & Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse provided a land-use update and progress report. Counties and municipalities are required by state law to review and update...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rotary awards scholarships to school of nursing students

The Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club recently presented its annual scholarships to Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students from funds raised by club projects during the 2020-21 club year. Sara Wallace of Greenwood, Madisyn Williams of Felton, and Jessica Rigby of Magnolia are the recipients of the Moore-Eschenbach-Gallery Scholarships, named in...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lisa Morris named Cape assistant supervisor of human resources

For the first time in 25 years, Cape Henlopen School District educator Lisa Morris will not be surrounded by children at work. “I’ve been so busy it hasn’t really hit me yet,” she said. “I will miss the kids. I think in September there may be some tears.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

America in Bloom names advisors visiting Lewes July 11-12

Two professional volunteer advisors from the America in Bloom national awards program, Evadne Giannini and Ed Hooker III, will visit Lewes Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12. This is Lewes’s sixth year as an America in Bloom participant, and it is one of the many proud, passionate communities across America working on local revitalization programs. AIB participants experience better cooperation among municipal, commercial and residential sectors because everyone works toward a common goal.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Historic Dorchester County Church Vandalized

CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Local letter carriers raise most food in state for annual drive

18908 Rehoboth Mall Blvd. For the second straight year, letter carriers from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach collected more food for the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign than any other group in the state. All told, in one day, the group collected 32,400 pounds of food. The U.S. Postal Service’s annual...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Sweet Frog holds official ribbon cutting

SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Keith Mack and Ed Shockley ask “What Happened?”

For locals in the Cape Region, Keith Mack and Ed Shockley likely don’t need an introduction. The duo have been musical institutions in the area for the majority of the 21st century, whether playing together, solo or in other bands. However, the pair also have a long history together, playing in the early 1990s in a band called Cries. It was during that time Mack and Shockley wrote song demos that were never released publicly ... until now. Mack and Shockley’s new album “What Happened” with those songs is set to release Friday, July 29.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Maryland's Board of Public Works approve wetland licenses

(The Center Square) – Environmental conservation through the creation and enhancement of wetlands is the newest focus of elected officials in Maryland. Four bay-area environmental projects in Maryland have received the green light, following a stamp of approval from the three state officials overseeing the Board of Public Works.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa Amaral

Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa H. Amaral, MD, MS, has joined its medical staff. Amaral sees patients at Beebe Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lewes and in-hospital at Beebe's Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Cardiothoracic surgeons focus on surgeries in the chest cavity, such as heart and lung. Amaral specializes in surgeries of the lung and chest wall, while Drs. Ted Stephenson and Steven Marra focus on the heart.
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 8, 2022

This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bidens set to be at North Shores home July 8-10

On their third visit since early June, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending time at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday June 3, and again to celebrate their June 17 wedding anniversary.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy