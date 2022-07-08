ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Defend Louisiana campaign launched in Rehoboth Beach

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a mile south of President Joe Biden’s beach house backyard, an advocacy group from Louisiana against liquified gas export terminals launched a new campaign June 28 at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The campaign is called Defend...

www.capegazette.com

WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Roanoke

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WMDT.com

Poll reveals what Marylanders want the new governor to consider regarding food and climate before the election

The poll was a phone survey and the question on the table is: Should the government do more to solve problems and meet the needs of the people? The study showed that 69% of Marylanders believe the Governor should do more compared to 28% who feel otherwise. Local organizations held a forum today to inform voters of critical food and climate issues before considering the next Governor. In the forum, Lily Hawkins with Food and Water Action shares what they would like to see the new governor put into action.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

All aboard: 2 new Amtrak routes in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Amtrak and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate new rail routes in two Virginia cities. The "Rail in Virginia" initiative reached its latest milestone with two new roundtrip routes in Roanoke and Norfolk. The new roundtrips started immediately on July 11, between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke. The train departs from D.C. at 8:05 a.m. making stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Lynchburg arriving in Roanoke at 1 p.m.; it leaves Roanoke at 4:30 and gets back to D.C. at 9:28 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

ON THE HILL: Maryland gun carry provision pt. 2

After a Supreme Court ruling on gun carry rights, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan suspended the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. Mark Pennak, gun rights advocate and president of the Maryland Shall Issue organization, joins the show to discuss how the change will impact Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Set To Square Off In Debate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the July 19 primary election just around the corner, WJZ wants to help you get acquainted with the candidates vying to become Maryland’s next governor. Tonight, Baltimore City Community College will host a gubernatorial debate sponsored by the Baltimore Teacher Network and Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools. The event will be focused on our education system. Moderated by WJZ’s Denise Koch, Rev. Antoine Burton and Berol Dewdney, the gubernatorial debate will be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore 7-9 p.m. Below is a rough blueprint of the debate’s format: 7:00 p.m.: Candidates deliver opening statements explaining why they would...
BALTIMORE, MD
delaware.gov

Wild Turkey Harvest Announced for Delaware’s 2022 Spring Hunting Season

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Hunters in Delaware harvested 567 wild turkeys during the state’s spring season which ran from April to May, with the biggest gobbler taken weighing 25 lbs., 14 oz./USFWS photo. Hunters reported harvesting 567 wild turkeys during Delaware’s month-long spring turkey season,...
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Maryland's Board of Public Works approve wetland licenses

(The Center Square) – Environmental conservation through the creation and enhancement of wetlands is the newest focus of elected officials in Maryland. Four bay-area environmental projects in Maryland have received the green light, following a stamp of approval from the three state officials overseeing the Board of Public Works.
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania should join a convention of states to stop federal tyranny | Opinion

After 1776 our ancestors stood up to injustice and tyranny and in ways great and small did their duty to win freedom in the revolution and establish freedom with documents like the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. These founders were successful people living in a land that was more prosperous and freer than most countries in the world. Yet they risked their lives and the lives and well-being of their families to do what they clearly saw as their duty.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Sweet Frog holds official ribbon cutting

SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Federal shark fishing ban affects OCMD's White Marlin Open

Ocean City, Maryland's signature fishing tournament will be missing one division when competition begins next month. The White Marlin Open announced they are discontinuing the shark category after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a ban on shortfin mako shark fishing. Any commercial or recreational fishermen must release...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

America in Bloom names advisors visiting Lewes July 11-12

Two professional volunteer advisors from the America in Bloom national awards program, Evadne Giannini and Ed Hooker III, will visit Lewes Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12. This is Lewes’s sixth year as an America in Bloom participant, and it is one of the many proud, passionate communities across America working on local revitalization programs. AIB participants experience better cooperation among municipal, commercial and residential sectors because everyone works toward a common goal.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware approves more funding for open space

The Delaware Legislature approved an additional $10 million in funding to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for open-space protection in fiscal year 2023, bringing the total amount available to $20 million. This is being celebrated by the Delaware Land Protection Coalition, which began advocating for an increase in funding late last year.
DELAWARE STATE
Wbaltv.com

Update on early voting for Maryland's primary elections

The primary election is just a few days away, but early voting has already begun. Joining us with more on how things are going thus far is Ruie Lavoie the elections director of Baltimore County. She gives us an update on turnout, benefits and common mistakes people make while early voting.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Letter way off base about Milton

I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.
MILTON, DE
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE

