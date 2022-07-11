Selling Meth, Stealing IDs Nets Capital District Man Years In Prison

A Capital District man has learned his fate after admitting that he sold large quantities of methamphetamine and stole other people’s identity.

Albany resident Matthan Carroll, age 36, was sentenced to 94 months - or nearly eight years - in prison Thursday, July 7, in federal court in Albany.

It followed his guilty plea to multiple charges, including distribution of methamphetamine, making fake government identification documents, and aggravated identity theft.

Carroll admitted to selling 277 grams of meth and sending a portion of the drug through the US mail system, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District.

Prosecutors said Carroll opened a Clifton Park PO Box using another person’s identity without their permission in order to receive mailed shipments of meth.

He also admitted to making two fake government ID documents, prosecutors said.

He was finally busted after an investigation that involved multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the US Postal Inspection Service.

In addition to his prison sentence, Carroll will also have to complete three years of supervised release.