UW-Whitewater announces 2022 spring graduates

WHITEWATER, WI – More than 1,530 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at this semester’s UW-Whitewater ceremonies – held May 14 on the Whitewater campus, and May 17 on the Rock County campus.

The graduating class included 11 international students, 71 military veterans and 200 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older.

In addition, 194 self-identified students with disabilities received UW-Whitewater degrees.

Dozens of students participated in UW-Whitewater’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned acceptance to graduate school or started their own business before commencement.

UW-Whitewater Graduation

The following Racine County students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at the 2022 spring commencement:

Burlington

Bryce Boeckenstedt graduated with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA

Natalee Braun graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Zach Campbell graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA

Kaitlyn Downing graduated with the following degree: School Psychology – MSE

Gavin Foote graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Cassandra Grams graduated with the following degree: Social Work – MSW

Anna Hackbarth graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Jarod Hahn graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Mary Harvey graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Caitlyn Jacobsen graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Elizabeth Klein graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Human Resource Management – BBA

Matt Korducki graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Graeme Langley graduated with the following degree: School Psychology – EDS

Alexis Lois graduated with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE

Amanda Mangless graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Paige Manssen graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication – BA

Victoria Miller graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE

Justin Paasch graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA

Dylan Peterson graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Aryel Plomb graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS

Tyler Rieck graduated with the following degree: Occupational Safety – BS

Hannah Robinson graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BS

Alex Tenhagen graduated with the following degree: Psychology – BA

Mike Trocke graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Michael Wasmund graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA

Franksville

Michael Brown graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Jake Lightner graduated with the following degree: Environmental Science – BS

Kansasville

Lauren Green graduated with the following degree: Communication Sciences and Disorders – MS

Mount Pleasant

Jack Dechant graduated with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Jessica Hatch graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Entrepreneurship – BBA

Dalton Heffel graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Brent Ogden graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Catherine Perrault graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Kaleb Tindall graduated with the following degree: Supply Chain Management – BBA

Mason Wagner graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Megan Wirtz graduated with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Kara Zamora graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Entrepreneurship – BBA

Claire Zebrowski graduated with the following degree: Special Education – MSE

Racine

Ricardo Carrillo graduated with the following degree: Political Science – BA

Miranda Christensen graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Victoria Coates graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Kayla DeRosia graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Adela Diaz graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Criminology – BS

Breana Feely graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Zach Gerber graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BS

Clare Lehmann graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Dan Metiva graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Halle Miller graduated with the following degree: Biology – BS

Robert Mutchler graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA

Ruhongeka Ntabala graduated with the following degree: Computer Science – MS

Colin Ropiak graduated with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA

Dominic Van De Water graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA

Allyson Weisbrod graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Sociology – BSE

Eryn Weisbrod graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Sturtevant

Joseph Fendt graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Suzanna Gianou graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BA

Union Grove

Erica Wright graduated with the following degree: Biology – BS

Waterford

Jacob Bessette graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Matthew Borchardt graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Occupational Safety – BS

Zack Borchardt graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Mathematics – BS

Megan Cash graduated with the following degree: Professional Studies – MSE

Rachel Harmatys graduated with the following degree: Communication Sciences and Disorders – MS

Emily Human graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Jessica Rawski graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication – BA

Lisa Salo graduated with the following degree: School Business Management – MSE

Hannah Schneider graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Art Education – BSE

Ryan Shervey graduated with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA

Sam Tolliver graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Brian Woznicki graduated with the following degree: Supply Chain Management – BBA

About UW-Whitewater

With award-winning academic programs, a community location and a passionate commitment to education, UW-Whitewater is home to more than 12,000 students every year. They are world-renowned for our education, music and business programs, but boast just as proudly of programs as diverse and respected as chemistry, political science, biology, communication, theatre, criminology and media arts and game development. New majors in 2020- 21 include legal studies, business analytics and human performance. –From the UW-Whitewater website

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned on your achievements! See our Community Section for more great local happenings.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.