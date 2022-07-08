UW-Whitewater announces 2022 spring graduates
WHITEWATER, WI – More than 1,530 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at this semester’s UW-Whitewater ceremonies – held May 14 on the Whitewater campus, and May 17 on the Rock County campus.
The graduating class included 11 international students, 71 military veterans and 200 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older.
In addition, 194 self-identified students with disabilities received UW-Whitewater degrees.
Dozens of students participated in UW-Whitewater’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned acceptance to graduate school or started their own business before commencement.
UW-Whitewater Graduation
The following Racine County students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at the 2022 spring commencement:
Burlington
- Bryce Boeckenstedt graduated with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA
- Natalee Braun graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA
- Zach Campbell graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA
- Kaitlyn Downing graduated with the following degree: School Psychology – MSE
- Gavin Foote graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA
- Cassandra Grams graduated with the following degree: Social Work – MSW
- Anna Hackbarth graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Finance – BBA
- Jarod Hahn graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Mary Harvey graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA
- Caitlyn Jacobsen graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA
- Elizabeth Klein graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Human Resource Management – BBA
- Matt Korducki graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA
- Graeme Langley graduated with the following degree: School Psychology – EDS
- Alexis Lois graduated with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE
- Amanda Mangless graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Paige Manssen graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Victoria Miller graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE
- Justin Paasch graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA
- Dylan Peterson graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA
- Aryel Plomb graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS
- Tyler Rieck graduated with the following degree: Occupational Safety – BS
- Hannah Robinson graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BS
- Alex Tenhagen graduated with the following degree: Psychology – BA
- Mike Trocke graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA
- Michael Wasmund graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA
Franksville
- Michael Brown graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA
- Jake Lightner graduated with the following degree: Environmental Science – BS
Kansasville
- Lauren Green graduated with the following degree: Communication Sciences and Disorders – MS
Mount Pleasant
- Jack Dechant graduated with the following degree: Finance – BBA
- Jessica Hatch graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Entrepreneurship – BBA
- Dalton Heffel graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Finance – BBA
- Brent Ogden graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA
- Catherine Perrault graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA
- Kaleb Tindall graduated with the following degree: Supply Chain Management – BBA
- Mason Wagner graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA
- Megan Wirtz graduated with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE
- Kara Zamora graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Entrepreneurship – BBA
- Claire Zebrowski graduated with the following degree: Special Education – MSE
Racine
- Ricardo Carrillo graduated with the following degree: Political Science – BA
- Miranda Christensen graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA
- Victoria Coates graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA
- Kayla DeRosia graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA
- Adela Diaz graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Criminology – BS
- Breana Feely graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA
- Zach Gerber graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BS
- Clare Lehmann graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Dan Metiva graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA
- Halle Miller graduated with the following degree: Biology – BS
- Robert Mutchler graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA
- Ruhongeka Ntabala graduated with the following degree: Computer Science – MS
- Colin Ropiak graduated with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA
- Dominic Van De Water graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA
- Allyson Weisbrod graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Sociology – BSE
- Eryn Weisbrod graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE
Sturtevant
- Joseph Fendt graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA
- Suzanna Gianou graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BA
Union Grove
- Erica Wright graduated with the following degree: Biology – BS
Waterford
- Jacob Bessette graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Matthew Borchardt graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Occupational Safety – BS
- Zack Borchardt graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Mathematics – BS
- Megan Cash graduated with the following degree: Professional Studies – MSE
- Rachel Harmatys graduated with the following degree: Communication Sciences and Disorders – MS
- Emily Human graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Jessica Rawski graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Lisa Salo graduated with the following degree: School Business Management – MSE
- Hannah Schneider graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Art Education – BSE
- Ryan Shervey graduated with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA
- Sam Tolliver graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA
- Brian Woznicki graduated with the following degree: Supply Chain Management – BBA
About UW-Whitewater
With award-winning academic programs, a community location and a passionate commitment to education, UW-Whitewater is home to more than 12,000 students every year. They are world-renowned for our education, music and business programs, but boast just as proudly of programs as diverse and respected as chemistry, political science, biology, communication, theatre, criminology and media arts and game development. New majors in 2020- 21 include legal studies, business analytics and human performance. –From the UW-Whitewater website
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned on your achievements! See our Community Section for more great local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Comments / 0