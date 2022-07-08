ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul hailed by David Haye for ‘genius matchmaking’ in leaked message as Hasim Rahman Jr signs to replace Tommy Fury

By Chisanga Malata
 3 days ago

JAKE PAUL'S choice of Hasim Rahman Jr as his next opponent has been hailed as "genius" by former heavyweight champion David Haye.

The YouTuber turned boxer will throw down with the son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Sr following the cancellation of his August 6 showdown with Tommy Fury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFYB4_0gZBuncO00
Jake Paul's showdown with Tommy Fury collapsed earlier this week Credit: BT Sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dp2qJ_0gZBuncO00
Hasim Rahman Jr has stepped in on short notice to face The Problem Child Credit: SHOWTIME
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qq8bd_0gZBuncO00
And the match-up has been hailed by former heavyweight champion David Haye Credit: INSTAGRAM@BJFLORESPRO

Rahman Jr is the first professional boxer social media sensation Paul has faced in his brief stint as a pro.

And Haye is a big fan of the match-up, so much so that he direct messaged The Problem Child's head coach BJ Flores on Instagram.

The Hayemaker said: "Genius matchmaking. And he's the son of a former heavyweight champion…"

Flores replied by saying: "Correct!!!!"

Haye didn't waste any time in responding to the American, saying: "Masterful matchmaking at its finest."

A grateful Flores - who challenged Tony Bellew for the WBC cruiserweight title - responded by saying: "Thanks, buddy."

Despite Paul's lack of experience against seasoned boxers, Haye is confident the YouTuber will pull off another sensational knockout.

He said: "Stoppage victory, that will shock the world."

Paul and Rahman Jr, 25 and 31 respectively, know each other well having sparred in 2020.

Paul said of the sparring session: "A really, really tough session.

"He's obviously a lot bigger than me. It's really interesting to deal with.

"I'm a way better fighter now. I'm sure he's a better fighter now.

"We're going to see who improved more over the last 18 months."

Paul is champing at the bit to share the ring with Rahman Jr, saying: "I've wanted this fight ever since Hasim ran his big mouth to me 2 years ago in the gym.

"My brother and manager didn’t want me to take this fight. They said it was too much risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERJT2_0gZBuncO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzxKl_0gZBuncO00

"The New York State Athletic Commission didn’t want to approve this fight because they said Hasim had too much experience for me.

"He has over 100 amateur fights. 10x more than Tommy… but i’m built different. I’m psychotic. CHAOTIC. PROBLEMATIC."

