The prices of steel witnessed a steep incline of 2.5x for hot rolled coil (HRC), reaching >USD2,100/MT in 4Q21, while those of cold rolled coil (CRC) and hot dipped galvanized (HDG) coil steel went up 2.3x and 2.8x. This can be largely ascribed to limited supply, sharp rise in raw material and energy costs, increasing ocean freight costs, and growing demand across end-use industries, in particular mobility, industrials, and construction. Prices are expected to remain at high levels throughout 2022, with the average price projected to increase 5–7% until 4Q22 vis-à-vis 1Q22.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO