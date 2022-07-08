ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

260 Irwin Pl

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshly upgraded Interior Feature Modern cabinets, lighting and timeless hard flooring throughout the home with carpeted bedrooms! The homes have nice updated Thick Vinyl Blinds on all the windows. We are located...

626 Weller Avenue,

626 Weller Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system. The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with a dishwasher, disposal and range hood. This home also has spacious bedroom, w/d hookups, central air, and a full basement. Outside you'll find a nice sized yard perfect for entertaining. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

5020 Rapid Run Road,

5020 Rapid Run Rd 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. There is also a separate dining area, w/d hookup, utility tub, central air, a full basement, off street parking, and a 1 car attached garage. Outside you'll find a beautiful yard!
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend this Week: July 11th - 17th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Riverbend Music Center. 6pm. PNC Pavilion. 6:30pm.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

6 Rolling Hills Dr.

Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay. Washer & dryer negotiable. HOA includes water, trash, pool, tennis, exercise area and landscaping (grass cutting & snow removal). Wyoming City Schools is a top rated, public school district in Ohio!
WYOMING, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: East Price Hill

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the neighborhood of East Price Hill so unique. Located just west of downtown, East Price Hill is home to Mt Echo Park, hiking trails, and some of the best views of Cincinnati. This mostly residential community offers an affordable option for those who want to be close to the city but go home to a quiet neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Another week has flown by, and while we don't have another three day weekend due to a holiday, there's still plenty to get out and enjoy around the Tri-State. No matter if you want to relax and enjoy a film or get out and celebrate Celtic heritage, there's something happening this weekend for you. Here are the top nine things to do in the Tri-State this weekend:
CINCINNATI, OH
daytonlocal.com

Best Wings in Dayton: Food trucks shake up Wing Fest!

Food trucks shake up the 2022 Kickin Chicken Wingfest and take best wing, sauce, side, and dessert. Read on to find out who won and why!. I was happy to return to the judges table for Kickin Chicken Wingfest. After a 2-year hiatus much has changed. Covid prevented the 2020 event from happening, and 2021 saw food trucks enter the competition for the first time. It’s no secret that restaurants are struggling to attract workers, and many don’t have large enough crews to run an outside event in addition to their restaurants, so adding food trucks keeps lines manageable and visitors well fed.
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Man shot and killed in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed in Mt. Airy late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Cincinnati police officers responded to the shooting around 11:04 p.m. in the 5800 block of Pameleen Court. Investigators said officers found a man shot. Fire crews with Cincinnati Fire Department determined the man was dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 3 shot near Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just before 10 p.m. officers responded to reports of a person shot at the intersection of Vine and Green Streets. Upon arrival, police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two victims were transported...
CINCINNATI, OH

