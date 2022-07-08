260 Irwin Pl

Food trucks shake up the 2022 Kickin Chicken Wingfest and take best wing, sauce, side, and dessert. Read on to find out who won and why!. I was happy to return to the judges table for Kickin Chicken Wingfest. After a 2-year hiatus much has changed. Covid prevented the 2020 event from happening, and 2021 saw food trucks enter the competition for the first time. It’s no secret that restaurants are struggling to attract workers, and many don’t have large enough crews to run an outside event in addition to their restaurants, so adding food trucks keeps lines manageable and visitors well fed.

